en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

The Road to Autonomy: Tesla’s Full Self Driving Feature Faces Obstacles

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
The Road to Autonomy: Tesla’s Full Self Driving Feature Faces Obstacles

Despite the promise of a future where autonomous vehicles navigate our streets independently, Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) feature remains in a beta phase. Even as Tesla charges $199 per month for this nascent technology, the dream of achieving Level 4 autonomy—an AI-driven vehicle that can travel from Point A to Point B without human intervention—remains elusive.

The Challenges of Autonomous Driving

The road to full autonomy is fraught with obstacles. Companies like Local Motors, which produced a Level 5 autonomous shuttle named Olli, have shuttered due to financial difficulties and accidents. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has scrutinized Tesla for crashes involving its Autopilot and FSD modes. High-profile incidents, such as the fatal Uber robotaxi accident in 2018 and a Cruise robotaxi hitting a pedestrian, have heightened public safety concerns.

The traditional programming approach for self-driving cars involves extensive ‘If this, then that’ algorithms. However, edge cases—unforeseen scenarios outside of anticipated conditions—pose significant challenges. Tesla’s methodology diverges from the norm by using AI to mimic the behavior of the best human drivers. The company leverages a massive data collection from its vehicles to train its neural networks.

The Competition in Autonomous Driving

Despite its innovative approach, Tesla has been overtaken in the race to autonomy. Mercedes achieved Level 3 autonomy with its EQS vehicles, surpassing Tesla’s current capabilities. The competition and progress in the autonomous vehicle industry raise further questions about the safety and efficacy of AI in autonomous vehicles.

The debate is fierce with both proponents and critics voicing strong opinions. Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, a staunch advocate for AI integration in Tesla’s technology, has also expressed concerns about AI’s potential dangers to civilization. Former fighter pilot and AI watchdog Mary L. ‘Missy’ Cummings has highlighted risks and recommended guidelines for AI development in autonomous vehicles, emphasizing safety above all.

Regulatory Scrutiny and the Path Forward

Tesla and other autonomous vehicle manufacturers face increased regulatory scrutiny. The NHTSA has launched a formal investigation into over 416,000 Tesla vehicles following reports of unexpected brake activation related to the Autopilot driver assistance system. This comes on the heels of a series of accidents involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles, leading to a slew of recalls.

The journey towards full vehicle autonomy remains uncertain. While AI presents a promising path forward, the challenges are steep, and the stakes are high. As the debate rages on, the focus must remain on safety, efficacy, and the ethical use of AI in autonomous vehicles.

0
AI & ML Automotive Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI Emerges as Key Driver for Semiconductor Sales, Shows Global Semiconductor Alliance Survey

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 Economic Outlook: A Guide for CFOs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Yakkyo SpA Makes Trading Debut on Euronext Growth Milan

By Quadri Adejumo

AI Revolutionizes Fraud Detection in the Era of Real-time Payments

By BNN Correspondents

MyHeritage Introduces AI-Powered Genealogy Tools to Redefine Family Hi ...
@AI & ML · 17 mins
MyHeritage Introduces AI-Powered Genealogy Tools to Redefine Family Hi ...
heart comment 0
Economist Pissarides Urges Emphasis on Empathy and Creativity Amid AI Rise

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Economist Pissarides Urges Emphasis on Empathy and Creativity Amid AI Rise
2023: Year of Escalating Climate Change Impacts, AI Advancements, and Breakthroughs in Healthcare

By BNN Correspondents

2023: Year of Escalating Climate Change Impacts, AI Advancements, and Breakthroughs in Healthcare
Cryptocurrencies on the Rise: The Graph, Injective Protocol and yPredict

By BNN Correspondents

Cryptocurrencies on the Rise: The Graph, Injective Protocol and yPredict
Climate Change and AI Advancements: The Dual Threats of 2023

By Saboor Bayat

Climate Change and AI Advancements: The Dual Threats of 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
9 seconds
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie's First Baby of 2024
13 seconds
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie's First Baby of 2024
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
45 seconds
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
46 seconds
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
1 min
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
1 min
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump's Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle
2 mins
Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump's Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
2 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
HKP Takes Legal Battle for Erdoğan's University Diploma to Constitutional Court
2 mins
HKP Takes Legal Battle for Erdoğan's University Diploma to Constitutional Court
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app