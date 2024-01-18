The Rising Tide of Edge Computing: A Look at Forecasts for 2024

In an era where organizations are increasingly reliant on data and the burgeoning web of interconnected devices, the importance of edge computing is surging. A July 2023 report by Statista indicated that the number of connected devices is anticipated to escalate to 17.08 billion in 2024, a significant rise from 15.14 billion in 2023. This digital expansion is set to generate a colossal volume of data, with a forecasted 157 zettabytes in 2024, as stated in a report from IDC titled "Worldwide IDC Global DataSphere Forecast, 2023-2027."

Advertisment

Edge Data: A Growing Phenomenon

According to the IDC report, 20% of this data will be created at the edge - a statistic that underscores the growing significance of edge computing. The volume of data at the edge is estimated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34% from 2022 to 2027, outstripping data creation at core networks or endpoints. Edge computing, a form of distributed IT architecture, situates data processing close to the points of data generation, thereby enabling real-time decision-making.

Edge Computing: A Versatile Integration

Advertisment

Edge computing can be integrated into a diverse array of devices, from purpose-built edge gateways to endpoints such as smartphones. The evolution of technologies that support edge computing is a crucial trend, with industries making significant strides in how they employ these technologies.

Edge Computing in Manufacturing: A Market Outlook

Specifically looking at the manufacturing sector, the global edge computing market is projected to reach a size of USD 12460 million by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 34.5% from 2023 to 2028. This growth is being driven by key players in the market, with North America and Europe leading the way in market expansion. As such, the rise of edge computing is not just a technological trend, but a significant market development that is set to shape the landscape of data generation and processing in the years to come.