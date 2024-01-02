en English
The MediaTek MT8188 SoC: Powering the Next Generation of Chromebook Tablets

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
The MediaTek MT8188 SoC: Powering the Next Generation of Chromebook Tablets

The future of Chromebook tablets is looking promising, especially with the advent of the MediaTek MT8188 SoC. In the past, Chromebook tablets have encountered limitations, particularly in delivering a solid desktop experience. However, the MT8188, a powerful system on a chip, holds the potential to change this narrative.

Anticipation for New Models

The MT8188, associated with the baseboard ‘Geralt,’ has so far birthed one known production board named ‘Ciri.’ There’s been a concern that, akin to the MediaTek Kompanio 1380—which found its only application in the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (‘Tomato’)—the MT8188 might also be confined to a single device. However, the tech world is abuzz with anticipation as recent commits showcase work being done to accommodate multiple variants. This development suggests that ‘Ciri’ might just be the progenitor of a range of devices from the ‘Geralt’ family.

The Potential of the MT8188 SoC

The MT8188 is designed to provide the necessary performance for a smooth tablet experience. Its promise lies in the potential to offer a seamless desktop experience that has been a roadblock for past Chromebook tablets. With the MT8188, we can anticipate a quantum leap in the performance and versatility of Chromebook tablets.

Chromebook Tablets in 2024

As we step into 2024, the landscape of Chromebook tablets is anticipated to evolve significantly. With the improvements to ChromeOS tablet UI and the potential of the MT8188, we can look forward to a robust array of high-quality Chromebook tablet options. The future is also likely to witness the unveiling of an 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook Duet powered by the MT8188 processor, making it a year to watch for tech enthusiasts and Chromebook tablet users.

Tech
Muthana Al-Najjar

