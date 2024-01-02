en English
Energy

The Growing Demand for Data Centers: A Strain on the Electric Grid

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
The global surge in internet usage, more than doubled since 2010, has triggered a corresponding rise in the demand for data centers. These facilities, key to ensuring swift and efficient web operations, house IT infrastructure crucial for a myriad of online services. However, their increasingly energy-intensive nature, consuming around 2% of total U.S. electricity, has raised significant concerns.

Hyperscale Data Centers: The Giants of the Web

Chief among these are hyperscale data centers, operated by industry leaders like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud. The behemoths represent the largest service provider type, with their numbers burgeoning rapidly. Out of approximately 8,000 data centers worldwide, nearly 900 are hyperscale, accounting for a staggering 37% of overall data center capacity. These titans can consume enough electricity to power 80,000 households.

The Power Demand: A Threat to the Electric Grid

Such exponential growth of data centers presents a substantial strain on the electric grid. There are growing apprehensions over the adequacy of energy supplies and the potential requirement for additional infrastructure to cope with this demand. Several utilities have grossly underestimated this surge, which could lead to potential power curtailments.

Adopting Renewable Energy: A Step Towards Sustainability

In response, numerous hyperscale providers are investing in renewable energy projects. Nevertheless, experts underscore the need for reliable, round-the-clock generation to support the 24/7 operation of data centers. To tackle high energy costs, partly due to the necessity to cool equipment, several companies have strategically placed their data centers in Arctic regions. The cooler climate naturally mitigates energy consumption.

Yet, despite these measures, there is a pressing need for a more balanced energy portfolio and thoughtful deliberation before retiring existing generation sources. This is crucial to ensure a stable power supply not just for data centers, but for all consumers. In the heart of this discussion is Prince William County, Virginia, where the proposed construction of a large data center complex has sparked a heated debate over its potential impact on the community and the county’s sustainability goals.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

