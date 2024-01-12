The Future of Manufacturing: Predictive Maintenance and Intelligent Asset Monitoring

Today’s manufacturing industry is making an extraordinary shift, embracing predictive maintenance and remote asset monitoring to bolster productivity, safety, and sustainability. This transformation, spurred by an amalgamation of modern digital technologies, including digital twins, autonomous mobile robots, augmented reality, AI, and machine learning, is revolutionizing the way operations are conducted.

Driving Forces of Change in Manufacturing

The COVID-19 pandemic, through its disruptions, has accelerated this digital transformation, underlining the imperative for resilient and adaptable supply networks. Manufacturers are now on a quest for tools that can aggregate data from diverse sources, manage and normalize it, and perform in-depth analytics. The focus is also on scalability – to handle increasing data volumes and to meet customer demands for product customization, competitive pricing, and timely delivery.

Challenges in Embracing Advanced Technologies

However, the adoption of these pioneering technologies is not without its challenges. Integrating a gamut of systems, upskilling the workforce, combating cybersecurity threats, and managing the financial burden of transition during sporadic economic fluctuations like inflation are the major hurdles in the path of digitization. Manufacturers are leveraging data analytics and IoT to safeguard equipment and protect their operations from cyber threats.

Combating Supply Chain Disruptions with AI and IoT

Supply chain disruptions, exacerbated by low inventory levels and semiconductor shortages, have emerged as major obstacles. To mitigate these issues, manufacturers are investing in automation and AI technology to boost efficiency and reduce errors. IoT-based technologies are being deployed to monitor operations in real time, allowing for better tracking of sustainability goals and compliance with regulations.

Intelligent Asset Monitoring: A Panacea?

According to a report by Markets and Markets, AI in the manufacturing market is envisaged to grow at a staggering rate of 45.6%, from $3.2 billion in 2023 to $20.8 billion by 2028. Companies are realizing that the initial investment in technology can be balanced by potential long-term benefits such as reduced downtime and improved asset management. An interview series conducted by Prylada gathered insights from manufacturing industry experts on these trends and challenges, underscoring the significance of intelligent asset monitoring in the future of manufacturing.