Tech

The Future of Cooking Unveiled at CES 2024: Automation Takes Center Stage

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
In the heart of CES 2024, the kitchen of the future was unveiled, promising a revolution in the culinary world. The event showcased a myriad of high-tech kitchen gadgets that, like something out of a speculative science fiction story, hinted at a future where cooking and drink preparation could be entirely hands-free. From chef-like robots and AI-powered appliances to innovative devices, the advancements seemed to indicate a shift towards automated culinary experiences.

A New Dawn in Cooking: Chef AI’s One-Touch Air Fryer

Among the stunning introductions, Chef AI made a splash with its “real one-touch” air fryer. This state-of-the-art appliance requires no manual setting adjustments. Users simply place food inside and hit start. The appliance, powered by artificial intelligence, determines the cooking process, potentially transforming any kitchen novice into a proficient cook. This air fryer is expected to hit the U.S. market in September and will be available for $250.

High-Tech Mixology with Bartesian’s Premier

Meanwhile, Bartesian revealed an advanced cocktail-mixing machine, the Premier. This innovative appliance can store multiple types of spirits and offers over 60 recipes through a touch screen interface. Users insert a cocktail capsule, and the machine delivers a perfectly mixed drink over ice. Retailing for $369, it is set to become available later in the year.

Home Brewing Redefined: iGulu’s Automated Machine

Beer enthusiasts were not left behind. iGulu presented an automated home brewing machine that allows individuals to concoct their own beer. Using pre-mixed recipes and a sticker-scanning process, the machine can whip up a gallon of homemade beer in 9 to 13 days.

Artly Coffee’s Robotic Barista

Artly Coffee’s robotic barista, currently operating in 10 locations, is designed to emulate the movements of a human barista. This ensures the craft of coffee-making is preserved, even in automated form. The robot uses motion sensors to replicate the process of making coffee, from grinding beans to pouring latte art, based on the techniques of Artly’s expert barista.

The Tineco Oveni One: A Smart Steam Oven

Adding to the list of culinary innovations, the Tineco Oveni One smart steam oven made its debut at CES 2024. The oven offers effortless operation, precise temperature control, versatile cooking functions, and assistive cooking with access to online recipes. It aims to simplify the cooking journey and ensure delicious results with every dish.

The future of cooking, as revealed at CES 2024, indicates a shift towards automation, aiming to simplify culinary tasks while preserving the artistry and craft of the kitchen. As these advancements hit the market, kitchens around the world are set to transform, potentially turning every home cook into a professional chef.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

