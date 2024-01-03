en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Evolution of Enterprise Resource Planning: Key Trends in 2024

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST
The Evolution of Enterprise Resource Planning: Key Trends in 2024

In 2024, the enterprise resource planning (ERP) landscape is poised for significant transformation. Key trends shaping this sector include a sustained transition towards cloud-based solutions, the integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI), and the incorporation of complementary applications such as enterprise application management and field service management (FSM).

Cloud ERP: A Modern Necessity

The shift towards cloud ERP is driven by the necessity for modernized business processes and access to advanced features like AI. Leading ERP vendors, such as SAP and Microsoft, are concentrating their efforts on cloud applications. Initiatives like SAP’s Rise with SAP and Microsoft’s Accelerate, Innovate, Move are testament to this commitment, designed to facilitate the migration to cloud services.

Despite pledging to support on-premises customers, these vendors are prioritizing cloud users with enticing offers on migration services and development tools tailored to the cloud environment. Midmarket companies, in particular, are progressively drawn to cloud ERP due to the dwindling availability of on-premises skill sets and the swift development cycle of cloud products by heavyweight vendors such as SAP, Oracle, and Infor.

Hurdles in the Cloud Migration Journey

However, the transition to cloud ERP is not without its challenges. Organizations grapple with data preparation, integration complexities, and the need to adjust or abandon customizations. Justifying the significant investment in cloud ERP to executive teams is also a substantial hurdle. This necessitates a clear demonstration of the potential benefits and opportunities that may be missed by not embracing this technological shift.

AI and IoT: The Future of ERP

2024 also marks the convergence of AI and IoT with ERP systems, signaling a transformative effect on business operations and competitiveness. The integration of these cutting-edge technologies is expected to redefine business efficiency, data management, and decision-making. ERP data analysis is increasingly focusing on predictive analytics, with AI-enhanced ERP becoming an indispensable asset for businesses. Similarly, the rise of mobile support and mobile applications in ERP systems is anticipated, further enhancing productivity and collaboration.

The ERP industry’s future is indeed exciting, with pivotal shifts and advancements that promise to redefine business efficiency and decision-making. As organizations continue to navigate the digital transformation journey, these trends will undoubtedly play a critical role in shaping the future of business operations.

0
Business Tech
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
23 seconds ago
NCMI Breaks New Ground with Successful Pilot Plant Flotation Test for Lofdal Project
Breaking through the barriers of conventional mining, Namibia Critical Metals Inc. (NCMI) has announced the successful completion of pilot plant flotation test work for its Lofdal 2B-4 heavy rare earth project. Spanning a period from October to December 2023, the testing was rigorously conducted at the renowned SGS Lakefield facility. Unveiling the Potential of Lofdal
NCMI Breaks New Ground with Successful Pilot Plant Flotation Test for Lofdal Project
Second Wave of Layoffs Hits 3D Realms Amidst Industry-Wide Job Insecurity
3 mins ago
Second Wave of Layoffs Hits 3D Realms Amidst Industry-Wide Job Insecurity
Chums Makes Strategic Staffing Changes to Boost Marketing Efforts
3 mins ago
Chums Makes Strategic Staffing Changes to Boost Marketing Efforts
Valero Energy Corp.: A Deep Dive into the Company's Stock Performance
25 seconds ago
Valero Energy Corp.: A Deep Dive into the Company's Stock Performance
AZEK's Stock Price Surges Amid Macroeconomic Challenges, Outperforms Market Expectations
2 mins ago
AZEK's Stock Price Surges Amid Macroeconomic Challenges, Outperforms Market Expectations
Breakthrough Keystroke Tracking System Promises Enhanced Fraud Detection
2 mins ago
Breakthrough Keystroke Tracking System Promises Enhanced Fraud Detection
Latest Headlines
World News
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
28 seconds
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
37 seconds
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
1 min
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
2 mins
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
2 mins
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
2 mins
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
2 mins
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
3 mins
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
3 mins
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
45 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app