The Dual Facets of AI: Promising Growth and Deepfake Perils

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
The Dual Facets of AI: Promising Growth and Deepfake Perils

Artificial Intelligence (AI), with its vast implications for economic growth and technological advancement, is swiftly becoming integral to numerous industries and everyday life. By 2035, AI is projected to substantially augment India’s annual growth rate by 1.3 percentage points. This growth trajectory is mirrored on the global stage, with nations such as China and the UK forecasting that a significant chunk of their GDP will stem from AI-related activities.

The Double-edged Sword of AI: Deepfakes

However, the proliferation of AI is not without challenges, most notably in the form of deepfakes. These are manipulated videos or digital representations crafted using AI. Deepfakes pose risks of propagating misinformation and tarnishing reputations; India has already seen incidents involving altered videos of public figures. The ‘2023 State of Deepfakes Report’ registers a fivefold increase in deepfake videos since 2019, triggering concerns about their influence on privacy and electoral politics.

AI’s Promising Future: Wearables

Despite these concerns, advancements in AI march on, particularly shining in the realm of wearables. The market for AI-integrated wearables, encompassing smartwatches, AR glasses, and fitness trackers, is slated to surpass $250 billion by 2032. Healthcare is anticipated to be a major growth sector for AI wearables, with escalating demand for user-friendly remote monitoring systems and disease prevention applications.

AI Transforming Industrial Sector

The industrial sector, too, stands on the brink of transformation through AI, with potential boosts in productivity and safety via automated services and hardware. Yet, the rapid advancement of AI has brought forth pressing ethical concerns tied to societal impact, individual rights, data privacy, bias, transparency, and accountability. Responsible AI development needs to prioritize individuals and society for an ethical, moral, and fair technological future. This includes safeguarding data privacy and security, addressing biases in AI algorithms, ensuring transparency and accountability, and prioritizing safety in AI systems.

Companies implementing AI have an ethical obligation to offer training and education to help workers impacted by AI transition seamlessly into new roles and to prioritize safety in situations that could affect human lives and well-being. AI systems, with their capabilities, lend themselves to both beneficial and potentially dangerous uses such as deepfakes, data manipulation, automated hacking, and potential misuse in weapons.

As we move forward into the AI age, it is crucial to maintain a prudent and positive outlook, summoning collective efforts from society, businesses, organizations, and governments to address the challenges and ensure AI serves the greater good of humanity.

India Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

