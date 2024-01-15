en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

The BetaKit Podcast: Tech Predictions and Discussions for 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
The BetaKit Podcast: Tech Predictions and Discussions for 2024

For the first episode of 2024, the BetaKit Podcast kicked off with Josh Scott, a BetaKit reporter, standing in for the absent Rob. The show was recorded live in their new studio, setting the stage for a thought-provoking discussion on the future of the tech industry. The hosts engaged in a game of quizzing each other on tech questions for the upcoming year, a reminder that innovation is a game of curiosity and foresight.

A Year of Transition and Uncertainty

The hosts dived deep into the present state of tech and its institutions, acknowledging the ongoing transition and the uncertainties that 2024 holds. Key questions raised included potential leadership changes in tech, the possibility of a Canadian tech company’s initial public offering (IPO), the future of a Canadian venture capital (VC) fund, and the role of the federal government in the innovation economy. These questions highlight the complexities and potential shifts within the industry, as well as the broader economic landscape.

The Future of Tech

As part of the discussion, the podcast also considered the global spending on public cloud services, projected to increase by approximately 20% in 2024, reaching near 680 billion. Leading this spending growth are cloud infrastructure and platform services, driven by generative AI. A key player to watch in this transformation is Snowflake, a data cloud platform stock that ended 2023 with a nearly 39% rebound. Despite its high trading premium, Snowflake is expected to continue its fast growth trajectory in 2024, with several services set to roll out to customers.

The SaaS Industry: Changes and Predictions

The episode further explored the changes in the Software as a Service (SaaS) industry, focusing on Customer Success and Sales. Jason Lemkin, CEO of SaaStr, noted the emerging trend of replacing human support with AI and bots, reflecting the continuous integration of technology in business operations. The podcast also highlighted predictions for the tech industry in 2024, including vendor consolidation and the necessity for a second product to surpass 200M in revenue. These insights provide a glimpse into the evolving dynamics of the tech industry and its potential directions in the coming year.

The episode concluded with an invitation for listeners to contribute their tech questions, guest or topic requests, and suggestions for the editorial team’s challenges. In this interactive closure, the BetaKit podcast reinforces its commitment to fostering a vibrant and engaged tech community. The show also acknowledged the Master of Engineering Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) as its proud sponsor.

0
Canada Tech
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
1 min ago
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
Pop icon and lifelong hockey enthusiast, at age 29, has partnered with the National Hockey League (NHL) and his own fashion brand, Drew House, to furnish a unique set of jerseys for the forthcoming NHL All-Star Weekend. The collaboration, which also ropes in Adidas, the official jersey partner of the NHL, is an audacious attempt
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Burst Pipes
6 hours ago
Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Burst Pipes
Peter's on Eglinton: Keeping The Flame of Nostalgic Family Dining Alive
6 hours ago
Peter's on Eglinton: Keeping The Flame of Nostalgic Family Dining Alive
Ontario Hockey League Reschedules Erie Otters Game due to Travel Conditions
4 mins ago
Ontario Hockey League Reschedules Erie Otters Game due to Travel Conditions
White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration
6 mins ago
White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
6 hours ago
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
Latest Headlines
World News
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
14 seconds
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
Unanimous Endorsement for North Dakota Legislator Brandon Prichard: A Reflection of Political Strength
44 seconds
Unanimous Endorsement for North Dakota Legislator Brandon Prichard: A Reflection of Political Strength
Conservative Party in Britain Braces for Potential Electoral Defeat: An Analysis
46 seconds
Conservative Party in Britain Braces for Potential Electoral Defeat: An Analysis
Iowa's GOP Caucuses: Trump Banks on Loyal Supporters Amid Freezing Temperatures
55 seconds
Iowa's GOP Caucuses: Trump Banks on Loyal Supporters Amid Freezing Temperatures
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
1 min
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
Gage Goldberg Commits to University of Colorado Football Team
1 min
Gage Goldberg Commits to University of Colorado Football Team
Sylvia's Sisters Fights Period Poverty on National Day of Service
1 min
Sylvia's Sisters Fights Period Poverty on National Day of Service
Ontario Hockey League Reschedules Erie Otters Game due to Travel Conditions
4 mins
Ontario Hockey League Reschedules Erie Otters Game due to Travel Conditions
Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite
5 mins
Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app