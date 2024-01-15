The BetaKit Podcast: Tech Predictions and Discussions for 2024

For the first episode of 2024, the BetaKit Podcast kicked off with Josh Scott, a BetaKit reporter, standing in for the absent Rob. The show was recorded live in their new studio, setting the stage for a thought-provoking discussion on the future of the tech industry. The hosts engaged in a game of quizzing each other on tech questions for the upcoming year, a reminder that innovation is a game of curiosity and foresight.

A Year of Transition and Uncertainty

The hosts dived deep into the present state of tech and its institutions, acknowledging the ongoing transition and the uncertainties that 2024 holds. Key questions raised included potential leadership changes in tech, the possibility of a Canadian tech company’s initial public offering (IPO), the future of a Canadian venture capital (VC) fund, and the role of the federal government in the innovation economy. These questions highlight the complexities and potential shifts within the industry, as well as the broader economic landscape.

The Future of Tech

As part of the discussion, the podcast also considered the global spending on public cloud services, projected to increase by approximately 20% in 2024, reaching near 680 billion. Leading this spending growth are cloud infrastructure and platform services, driven by generative AI. A key player to watch in this transformation is Snowflake, a data cloud platform stock that ended 2023 with a nearly 39% rebound. Despite its high trading premium, Snowflake is expected to continue its fast growth trajectory in 2024, with several services set to roll out to customers.

The SaaS Industry: Changes and Predictions

The episode further explored the changes in the Software as a Service (SaaS) industry, focusing on Customer Success and Sales. Jason Lemkin, CEO of SaaStr, noted the emerging trend of replacing human support with AI and bots, reflecting the continuous integration of technology in business operations. The podcast also highlighted predictions for the tech industry in 2024, including vendor consolidation and the necessity for a second product to surpass 200M in revenue. These insights provide a glimpse into the evolving dynamics of the tech industry and its potential directions in the coming year.

The episode concluded with an invitation for listeners to contribute their tech questions, guest or topic requests, and suggestions for the editorial team’s challenges. In this interactive closure, the BetaKit podcast reinforces its commitment to fostering a vibrant and engaged tech community. The show also acknowledged the Master of Engineering Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) as its proud sponsor.