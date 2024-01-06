en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

The AI Revolution in Aerospace and Defense Sectors

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
The AI Revolution in Aerospace and Defense Sectors

The aerospace and defense sectors are witnessing a paradigm shift with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into military sensors, weapons, and information systems. This transformation is enhancing situational understanding, accelerating decision-making, and improving operational efficiency, thereby increasing the chances of overcoming the ‘fog of war.’

Driving Forces behind AI Integration in Military

The shift towards AI in the military is driven by several factors. Firstly, there’s a pressing need for rapid and accurate decision-making in the battlefield. AI/ML technologies enable quick analysis of complex data, helping military personnel make informed decisions in real-time. Secondly, resilience and reliability are key considerations in military operations. AI algorithms are designed to learn from errors and adapt to new situations, thereby improving overall operational efficiency. Thirdly, there’s a growing demand for ethical and controlled automation in warfare. AI allows for precision targeting, reducing collateral damage and enhancing compliance with international laws. Lastly, advanced security measures are vital in protecting sensitive military information. AI/ML technologies offer robust cybersecurity solutions, safeguarding data against potential threats.

Five AI Systems Excelling in Military Operations

Several companies are leading the AI revolution in the aerospace and defense sectors. Lockheed Martin is advancing AI/ML technology across defense applications through its AI Factory initiative. Palantir Technologies enhances intelligence gathering and operational planning with its big data analytics and AI platforms. Anduril Industries integrates AI into autonomous systems and surveillance technologies, expanding manned-unmanned operational capabilities. C3.ai‘s AI-Readiness platform connects and manages complex assets, optimizing decision-making and operational efficiency. Lastly, Helsing specializes in AI applications for intelligence analysis and decision support, contributing significantly to the Future Air Combat Systems (FCAS).

AI Transformation in Military Defense

An example of AI’s transformative impact on military defense is the ‘suicide drone’ swarm system developed by military contractor Edge Group. This system autonomously attacks targets and houses Hunter 2-S drones that communicate among themselves to determine the required number for a specific target. This technology exemplifies the integration of AI in military defense technology, demonstrating the potential for AI to revolutionize the aerospace and defense sectors.

0
Tech
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
3 mins ago
Tigo Energy Strengthens Solar Safety with New Patent for Rapid Shutdown Technology
Tigo Energy, Inc., a NASDAQ listed entity (ticker: TYGO), has announced an augmentation of its intellectual property rights with the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,855,578. This patent amplifies the rapid shutdown technology that Tigo Energy has been pioneering, a technology crucial for the safety of firefighters and service crews working near solar modules. Advancement
Tigo Energy Strengthens Solar Safety with New Patent for Rapid Shutdown Technology
Infinix Breaks New Ground with E-Colour Shift Concept at CES 2024
17 mins ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground with E-Colour Shift Concept at CES 2024
Optical Sens SL: A New Era of Chemical Sensors and Biomarkers
17 mins ago
Optical Sens SL: A New Era of Chemical Sensors and Biomarkers
Pravaig Dynamics Demands New FIR Over Fatal EV Trial Accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve
6 mins ago
Pravaig Dynamics Demands New FIR Over Fatal EV Trial Accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve
Ford Recalls Over 100,000 Vehicles Due to Engine Failure Risk
8 mins ago
Ford Recalls Over 100,000 Vehicles Due to Engine Failure Risk
BMW's Munich Plant to Go Fully Electric by 2027, Marking End of an Era
12 mins ago
BMW's Munich Plant to Go Fully Electric by 2027, Marking End of an Era
Latest Headlines
World News
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
34 seconds
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
2 mins
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
4 mins
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
5 mins
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
6 mins
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
7 mins
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
Ramallah Stands with South Africa: A Gathering of Solidarity around Mandela's Statue
8 mins
Ramallah Stands with South Africa: A Gathering of Solidarity around Mandela's Statue
Congress Declines Temple Invite: A Political Move or Cultural Prudence?
8 mins
Congress Declines Temple Invite: A Political Move or Cultural Prudence?
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
9 mins
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
2 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app