TestEquity Partners with IONA Tech to Revolutionize Electrostatic Discharge Prevention

In a dynamic shift set to redefine the landscape of electrostatic discharge (ESD) prevention, TestEquity, the industry's leading distributor of test and measurement solutions, has forged a strategic partnership with IONA Tech. This alliance, announced today, will integrate IONA Tech's innovative products into TestEquity's extensive portfolio, aiming to revolutionize ESD management in electronics manufacturing.

A New Era of ESD Prevention

ESD, a significant concern in the electronics industry, contributes to nearly 30% of product failures, posing substantial risks in critical sectors such as aerospace and automotive. Traditional ESD management methods have relied on grounding workers with straps and using conductive materials. However, IONA Tech's approach, pioneered by its flagship product, the StatIQ Band, offers a paradigm shift.

The StatIQ Band, an IoT wearable sensor, provides real-time monitoring of body voltage, alerting workers and managers to excess voltage or ESD events. This revolutionary technology enables workers to remain untethered, enhancing mobility and productivity while ensuring continuous validation of ESD controls.

TestEquity and IONA Tech: A Powerhouse Partnership

TestEquity, renowned for its comprehensive range of products catering to various industries, and IONA Tech's commitment to modernizing ESD mitigation, particularly in aerospace and advanced manufacturing, are poised to deliver improved ESD prevention capabilities to customers.

IONA Tech's research began with a Phase I SBIR Grant from the National Science Foundation in 2020, progressing with an Advanced Industries Grant from CO OEDIT in 2021, leading to the commercialization of its electrostatic sensing technology. All of IONA Tech's products are proudly manufactured in the USA.

Revolutionizing ESD Management: The StatIQ Band

The StatIQ Band, at the heart of this collaboration, is a testament to the power of data-driven solutions. By providing real-time, actionable data, it empowers electronics manufacturers to proactively prevent ESD damage caused by mobile workers, addressing a critical challenge in the industry.

As TestEquity and IONA Tech embark on this journey together, they are not just introducing a new product; they are redefining the future of ESD prevention. With the StatIQ Band, they are offering a solution that is as innovative as it is practical, promising to make electronics manufacturing safer, more efficient, and more reliable.

In the ever-evolving world of technology, where the lines between humanity and machinery continue to blur, this partnership serves as a reminder of the transformative power of innovation. It is a story of two companies coming together to create a safer, more efficient future, one electrostatic discharge at a time.

As we move forward into this new era of ESD prevention, it is clear that the partnership between TestEquity and IONA Tech is set to make a significant impact. With their shared commitment to innovation and quality, they are poised to redefine the industry's standards and expectations, offering a brighter, safer future for electronics manufacturing.