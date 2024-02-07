Tesla's Cybertruck Confronts Production Challenges: Expert Advocates Total Design Overhaul

Adrian Clarke, a professional car designer and writer for The Autopian, has flagged significant production challenges for Tesla's eagerly awaited Cybertruck. According to Clarke, the truck's design, especially its body panels, may be nearly impossible to manufacture to the standards set by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk. Musk's specifications demand sub 10-micron accuracy for all parts, a level of precision that Clarke considers unfeasible for mass production.

Manufacturing Tolerances and Realities

Clarke points out that normal manufacturing tolerances are measured in whole millimeters. This is to account for assembly variance, and the thermal expansion and contraction that vehicles experience. He contends that Musk's requirements are not in line with these standard industry practices.

Flat Panels and Structural Integrity

Furthermore, Clarke notes that the Cybertruck's flat panels could encounter issues with vibration and shape retention post-stamping. This contrasts with the typical curves found in vehicle panels, which help preserve structure after manufacture. This issue, if not addressed, could lead to quality concerns for the Cybertruck.

Tesla's History and the Cybertruck's Future

These potential challenges add to Tesla's history of quality issues, some of which have resulted in lawsuits. This suggests that the Cybertruck may face similar difficulties upon its eventual release. Given Tesla's recent announcement of weak auto revenue and the increased complexity of the Cybertruck, the vehicle's production will likely take longer than its other models. The pickup accessory maker, Worksport, has reported impressive fourth-quarter figures and is preparing to launch innovative products for the EV market. This could potentially tip the scales in the industry, depending on how Tesla navigates these production hurdles.