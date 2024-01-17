Tesla Model Y Owner Develops Solar Roof, Offering a Glimpse into the Future of EVs

The realm of electric vehicles (EVs) took an intriguing turn as a Tesla Model Y owner, known on Reddit as somid3, innovatively designed a deployable solar roof for his vehicle. This audacious project, christened DartSolar, emerged from the owner's initiative after Tesla failed to offer a solar panel option for its cars.

Advertisment

DartSolar: An Innovative Leap

The solar roof, named Beta One, has the capacity to generate 6 kWh per day with its 175-watt solar panels. This equates to an added 20 miles of range with every five hours of sunlight, a significant boost for any EV. Despite these impressive capabilities, the system maintains a weight of less than 165 lbs (74 kg) and is designed to retract while the car is in motion. This innovative solution encapsulates the concept of sustainability and convenience, fusing the benefits of solar power with the functionality of EVs.

Commercial Feasibility and Future Developments

While the prospect of commercial production remains uncertain, the owner has set a tentative price of $4,000 for Beta One. This is not a definitive cost, but it offers a glimpse into the potential market value of such an addition to EVs. In a bid to address the size issue - with the current model being larger than the car itself - plans for a Beta Two version are already underway. These developments underscore the owner's commitment to refining the project and enhancing the compatibility of solar power with EVs.

Interestingly, the emergence of DartSolar occurs at a time when Tesla has yet to release any solar-powered car options. The EV giant has mentioned the possibility of a solar roof for the upcoming Cybertruck, but no definitive plans have been announced. This makes somid3's initiative particularly noteworthy, as it presents a viable integration of solar energy with EVs - a frontier in sustainable transportation that remains largely unexplored.