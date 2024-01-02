Terra Luna Classic Community Approves Genuine Labs Development Proposal

The Terra Luna Classic community has reached a significant milestone with the passing of Proposal 11940, also referred to as the “Genuine Labs Terra Classic Development Proposal.” With an overwhelming majority of 84.98% ‘Yes’ votes, this proposal signifies a new era of development within the Terra Luna Classic ecosystem.

Genuine Labs and Its Mission

Genuine Labs, recognized for their mastery in Cosmos stacks, is at the helm of this new initiative. The team’s main objective is to enhance the system by integrating and developing the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) Hooks and Packet Forward Middleware (PFM) features. Additionally, they aim to improve the testing mechanisms for the fee tax charging system, making it more efficient and reliable.

Team of Experts at Work

The team, which includes seasoned developers from projects like Osmosis and Quicksilver, is not new to the blockchain space. They have a proven track record of working on crucial repositories and modules within the industry. Backed by key validators like Allnodes, Genuine Labs is ready to kickstart their venture with Terra Classic.

Timeline and Funding

The team has set a target of six weeks to meet their objectives, with an estimated funding requirement of $16,000. This budget will be utilized to drive the development and integration of essential features within the Terra Luna Classic ecosystem.

In conclusion, this partnership between Terra Luna Classic and Genuine Labs is anticipated to usher in significant advancements in the Terra Classic blockchain. It has the potential to fortify its position in the industry, paving a path for its overall growth and functionality. The positive response from the community, as evidenced by the ‘Yes’ votes for the proposal, shows the faith in Genuine Labs and the optimism for a prosperous future of Terra Luna Classic.