Tenways Unveils New Cargo Electric Bike, the Cargo One

Amsterdam's renowned company, Tenways, has unveiled the Cargo One, a unique cargo electric bike tailored to address urban transportation needs. Featuring a Bafang M600 mid-drive motor, a Gates CDX Carbon Belt Drive, and an Enviolo stepless gear hub, the bike offers pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) with 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque. It ensures a low-maintenance and seamless riding experience, especially on inclines, aided by an onboard responsive torque sensor.

Power and Performance

At the heart of the Cargo One lies a 960-Wh battery using LG cells, capable of covering impressive distances up to 90 km (56 miles) on a single charge. As part of its superior design, an integrated LCD display provides ride information and pairs with the Tenways mobile app for navigation features.

Design and Capacity

The bike is built around a sturdy 6061 aluminum frame and features a spacious 800-liter cargo box, versatile enough to seat two children or transport groceries. To shield against the elements, the cargo box includes rain covers. Moreover, with the aid of tools, the cargo box can be removed to accommodate larger items. The bike's total weight is 58 kg (128 lb), and it boasts a carrying capacity of 250 kg (550 lb).

Comfort and Safety

Riding comfort is enhanced by a Suntour suspension fork, Schwalbe puncture-resistant tires, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, and a Royalgel comfort saddle. In addition, the bike comes with daytime-running lights that enhance visibility, with the option for turn signaling. Priced at €4,999 (roughly US$5,370), the Cargo One offers a competitive edge over similar models like Cannondale's Wonderwagen Neo and Hase Bikes' Gravit City E. The bike is available for purchase, with shipping expected to begin in the following month.