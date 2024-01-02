Tenorshare iAnyGo Now Supports iOS 17: A New Era of Location-Changing Technology

Tenorshare, a renowned software company with a customer base of over ten million users worldwide, has recently updated its iAnyGo application to fully support iOS 17. The revised application allows users to change their location on their iOS devices without the need for a computer, a feature particularly beneficial for enthusiasts of location-based games.

iAnyGo iOS App: A Game Changer

Accompanying the update, Tenorshare launched the iAnyGo iOS App on January 2, 2024. This innovative tool facilitates users to switch locations directly from their iPhones, optimizing convenience and efficiency. To leverage the iAnyGo app, users must first configure a VPN, install resources using the iAnyGo desktop app on a PC, and install iOS components. Once these steps are accomplished, users can install the iAnyGo iOS App via Apple TestFlight. With the app installed, users are able to alter their iOS device location by selecting a spot on the map within the app.

Flexible Pricing and Global Reach

The iAnyGo iOS App offers flexible pricing options to cater to a variety of user needs. Available subscriptions include a quarter license for $39.99, a monthly license for $14.99, and an annual license for $79.99. Since its inception in 2007, Tenorshare has been dedicated to creating repair, transfer, and recovery tools, serving a diverse and expansive global customer base.

Customer Response and Company Reputation

Customer responses to Tenorshare’s various products have been generally positive, with notable mentions for UltData for Android and iCare Phone Transfer. Users commend the excellent customer service and the efficacy of its software solutions. However, as with any business, there have been reports of less positive experiences, primarily regarding customer service and software functionality. In the rapidly evolving tech landscape, Tenorshare continues to strive to deliver high-quality, user-friendly tools that cater to the dynamic needs of the digital age.