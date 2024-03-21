Tencent Prioritizes DreamStar Over Assassin's Creed Jade, Shifting Focus to Party Game Genre

In a significant strategic pivot, Tencent, the world's leading video game company, has shifted its development resources from the highly anticipated 'Assassin's Creed Jade' to 'DreamStar', a party game designed to compete with rival NetEase's 'Eggy Party'. This move signifies Tencent's adaptation to market demands, favoring games with simpler gameplay and social elements over sophisticated, high-budget franchises.

Advertisment

Strategic Realignment

Tencent's decision to reprioritize its game development efforts marks a departure from its previous focus on large-scale, foreign collaborations. Hundreds of developers previously assigned to 'Assassin's Creed Jade', a project in partnership with France's Ubisoft, have been redirected to work on 'DreamStar'. This reallocation of resources underscores Tencent's commitment to capturing the party game market, a genre characterized by easy-to-learn gameplay and a focus on social interaction. 'DreamStar's' development reflects Tencent's intent to create games that encourage players to connect, chat, and engage in minigames, aligning with current gaming trends.

Impact on Assassin's Creed Jade

Advertisment

The shift in focus has significant implications for 'Assassin's Creed Jade', an ambitious mobile title set in ancient China. Initially slated for release in the current year, the game's launch has been postponed to 2025. This delay is indicative of Tencent's broader strategy to prioritize projects that respond to immediate market trends over those requiring extensive development time and investment. The decision also reflects the challenges faced by Tencent and other companies in innovating within the mobile gaming sector, as seen in the unsuccessful launch of 'Undawn', a game that failed to resonate with players despite substantial backing.

Broader Industry Trends

Tencent's pivot also highlights broader trends within the gaming industry, where simplicity and social connectivity are becoming increasingly valuable. The company's strategy to renegotiate royalties to under 10% in some deals demonstrates a pragmatic approach to maintaining profitability in a competitive market. Additionally, Tencent's 'Spring Bamboo Shoots Project' aims to foster innovation in gameplay, indicating a continued commitment to exploring new gaming concepts. However, the success of this strategic shift remains to be seen, especially in light of Tencent's recent challenges, including a slight decline in gaming revenue and the high-profile failure of 'Undawn'.

This strategic realignment by Tencent not only illustrates the company's adaptability in response to changing market dynamics but also sets a precedent for the industry's future direction. By focusing on games that foster social interaction and offer straightforward gameplay, Tencent is betting on the enduring appeal of communal gaming experiences. As the company navigates the complexities of the gaming landscape, its ability to innovate while meeting player demands will be crucial to its continued success and influence within the industry.