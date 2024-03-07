Telefónica Tech Partners with Teradata to Boost Digital Transformation in Spain

Telefónica Tech has announced a strategic partnership with Teradata, a leader in cloud analytics and data platforms, to enhance digital transformation efforts in Spain. This collaboration will allow Telefónica Tech to incorporate Teradata's comprehensive cloud analytics and data solutions, including AI-driven ClearScape Analytics, into its service offerings. The alliance aims to provide Spanish companies and organizations with advanced tools to drive innovation, optimize business processes, and facilitate their digital transformation journey.

Strategic Alliance for Innovation

Under this partnership, Telefónica Tech enriches its portfolio with Teradata's cutting-edge products like ClearScape Analytics, VantageCloud, and QueryGrid. ClearScape Analytics simplifies the use of AI models, reducing both development time and cost. VantageCloud offers cloud and hybrid environment data analysis optimization, leveraging cloud elasticity and scalability. QueryGrid allows for running queries without data movement, enhancing data integration and management while minimizing risk. This collaboration combines Teradata's robust cloud analytics and data platform with Telefónica Tech's advanced professional services, aiming to equip clients with the necessary resources for fostering innovation and streamlining their digital transformation.

A Partnership Built on Mutual Benefit

Carlos Martínez Miguel, director of AI and Data solutions and services at Telefónica Tech, emphasized the significance of the alliance, stating it would enable the provision of an enhanced AI service offering. This initiative will simplify massive data management for organizations and promote advanced analytics usage to optimize business processes. Furthermore, Telefónica Tech's professional services will support organizations in adopting and developing these capabilities, maximizing business returns. Andy Jaffke, Area VP of Teradata Iberia, acknowledged the existing relationship with the Telefónica group, which has successfully leveraged Teradata VantageCloud across its global subsidiaries. Jaffke expressed enthusiasm for the strengthened collaboration, noting its potential to facilitate digital transformation and innovation among Telefónica's corporate clients worldwide.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Potential Outcomes

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Telefónica Tech's efforts to lead the digital transformation space in Spain. By integrating Teradata's advanced analytics and AI capabilities, Telefónica Tech is poised to offer a more comprehensive suite of services that cater to the evolving needs of businesses in the digital era. The alliance not only underscores the commitment of both companies to innovation but also signals a promising horizon for Spanish organizations aspiring to leverage digital technologies for growth and efficiency. As this collaboration unfolds, it will be intriguing to observe its impact on the digital transformation landscape in Spain and beyond.