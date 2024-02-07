Tegria Earns Top Honors in 2024 Best in KLAS Report

In a significant recognition within the healthcare industry, Tegria, a leading global healthcare consulting and services company, has secured the No. 1 ranking in Application Hosting in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software and Professional Services report. Additionally, the company has been named a top performer in Clinical Optimization and Payer IT Consulting.

Recognition Based on Client Satisfaction and Innovation

Tegria's accolades are based on an impressive client satisfaction score of 92.2. This score reflects the feedback of over 30,000 healthcare executives who contributed to the KLAS evaluations. These leaders represent a wide range of healthcare organizations that have experienced Tegria's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction firsthand.

Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research, emphasized that the Best in KLAS awards are a testament to the trust and confidence healthcare providers have in the awarded vendors. These recognitions, therefore, underscore the value and impact of Tegria's offerings in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

A Testament to Tegria’s Dedication

In response to the accolades, Tegria's CEO, Brian Cahill, expressed gratitude for the honor and attributed it to the team's unwavering dedication to providing high-quality solutions aimed at transforming healthcare. This recognition validates Tegria's mission to enhance the growth, experiences, collaboration, and efficiency of the healthcare system.

Powering Healthcare with Over 1,500 Professionals

With a workforce of over 1,500 professionals, Tegria offers a range of services to more than 500 clients in North America and Europe. This strong client base and robust team enable the company to continually innovate and drive meaningful change in the healthcare sector.

KLAS Research, the firm behind the Best in KLAS awards, is dedicated to improving healthcare delivery by representing the provider's voice. It does so by providing valuable data and insights on healthcare IT solutions, thus playing a crucial role in shaping the future of healthcare.