Tecno to Unveil Innovative Technology at Mobile World Congress 2024

At the Mobile World Congress 2024, Tecno, a brand celebrated for its budget-friendly smartphones, is slated to reveal its trailblazing technology. Headlining the event will be the unveiling of the Phantom Ultimate, a concept smartphone featuring a rollable screen technology that magnifies from 6.5 inches to 7.1 inches. The device is designed to offer a tablet-like experience with its rollable mechanism, further blurring the lines between smartphones and tablets.

Tecno's Innovative Leap

The Phantom Ultimate is only one of the many innovations Tecno is set to introduce at the congress. A foldable phone with a borderless screen will be premiered, promising to enhance both aesthetics and functionality. Additionally, Tecno will be showcasing eco-friendly materials used in phone design, such as organosilicon fabric leather and colored textured glass, emphasizing their commitment to sustainable technology.

Tecno's advancements in smartphone camera technology will be highlighted, including its Universal Tone project. This initiative aims to improve color accuracy through skin color mapping, a technology akin to Google's Real Tone tech. The brand's progress in mobile video imaging will also be part of the showcase.

Beyond Smartphones

Tecno's technological horizon stretches beyond smartphones. The brand is stepping into the realm of robotics with Dynamic 1, an AI-powered robotic dog inspired by the German Shepherd. Engineered to perform lifelike actions and understand commands, this innovation marks Tecno's venture into robotics.

On the gaming front, Tecno is entering the augmented reality (AR) scene with the Tecno Pocket Go, a Windows AR gaming kit. This device merges AR glasses with a handheld console, signaling Tecno's growing influence in the gaming industry.

Tecno's Past Innovations and Market Comparison

Tecno's previous innovations include a phone with a retracting camera lens, the affordable Phantom V Fold, and the Phantom V Flip featuring a unique circular secondary display. The company has also incorporated liquid lens technology into a periscope camera module and introduced an advanced lens aperture module.

On the other hand, Apple's latest offerings include the iPhone 15 lineup with four models, the older iPhone 14 and 13 models, and the iPhone SE. The article also discusses the variety of iPad models available, each catering to different user needs. With the high cost of flagship phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the article poses a critical question: Do consumers truly need the premium features these models offer?