techUK Challenges UK’s Investigatory Powers (Amendment) Bill

The Investigatory Powers (Amendment) Bill, currently under scrutiny in the UK, has found a formidable opponent in techUK, the organization representing technology sector members. The group has written to Home Secretary James Cleverly MP, detailing its concerns over the potential impacts of the proposed changes to the 2016 Investigatory Powers Act.

Conflicts of Law and Deterred Technological Advancement

techUK supports the goal of keeping citizens safe through investigatory powers but cautions that the Bill’s amendments could lead to conflicts of law. The organization is particularly concerned about the expansion of the definition of a telecommunications operator. This change would increase the UK government’s extraterritorial reach and could force foreign companies to comply with conflicting national laws. The potential deterrence of technological advancement in consumer privacy and security is also a significant cause for concern.

Government Veto Power and Stifled Innovation

Another controversial aspect of the Bill is the introduction of a Notifications Notice, requiring operators to inform the Home Office of changes to their products or services. techUK argues that this effectively grants the government the power to veto these changes. The organization believes this could stifle innovation and delay responses to security threats, ultimately harming the UK’s tech ecosystem and the privacy and security of the internet.

Meeting Request and Call for Industry Input

In its letter, techUK urges the Home Office to reconsider the implications of the Bill and to provide clarity and mitigations for companies facing legal conflicts. The organization has requested a meeting to discuss potential improvements to the Bill. Emphasizing the need for thorough scrutiny and industry input on secondary regulations, techUK impresses upon the Home Office the potential repercussions of the Bill on the UK’s attractiveness for investment.