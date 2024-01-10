en English
Business

TechTarget and Informa Merge to Become a Global Leader in B2B Data and Market Access

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
TechTarget and Informa Merge to Become a Global Leader in B2B Data and Market Access

Massachusetts-based TechTarget and UK’s Informa have taken a monumental leap in the world of B2B data and market access, announcing a strategic combination. The deal will see Informa merge its Informa Tech digital businesses with TechTarget. The move is not just a simple merger; it’s a calculated strategy to create a leading US-listed platform in B2B Data and Market Access.

The Anatomy of the Deal

Informa is set to contribute its digital assets plus a significant $350 million. In return, it will receive a 57% majority stake in the new entity. Concurrently, existing TechTarget shareholders will receive $11.79 per share and retain a 43% stake. This major reconfiguration is expected to enhance the scale, revenue diversity, and market opportunities for TechTarget.

Expanding Horizons

This strategic expansion aims to strengthen their presence in the digital market, potentially seeing TechTarget’s addressable market grow by over tenfold. The merged entity, to be headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, will serve more than 8,600 customers across over 20 countries. It includes the portfolio of technology research firm Omdia and leading digital media brands such as InformationWeek, Network Computing, and AI Business.

Leadership and Market Response

Gary Nugent, the current CEO of Informa Tech, is set to lead the combined company. The market responded positively to the news, with TechTarget shares surging by 15%. However, the finalization of the deal is anticipated in the second half of 2024, pending regulatory approvals. If the forecasts hold true, the combined company aims to generate $1 billion in annual revenue within five years of closing, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Business Tech United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

