Lifestyle

TechRadar’s 2024 Resolutions: A Tech Revamp for the New Year

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:48 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:36 pm EST
TechRadar’s 2024 Resolutions: A Tech Revamp for the New Year

The dawn of 2024 ushers in a new era for technology enthusiasts, as outlined by the contributors and staff at TechRadar. Their technological resolutions for this year are a departure from traditional New Year commitments. They aim to enhance the digital lives of users by focusing on a variety of personal projects and tech tips.

Embracing 4K Blu-Rays and Password Management

Among the resolutions shared, some are revisiting the allure of 4K Blu-rays. Despite the digital age, physical media like Blu-Rays still hold sway due to their intrinsic benefits. They offer a tangible possession and a guarantee that the purchased content won’t disappear from streaming services. Meanwhile, others are determined to sort out password management frustrations. The focus is on leveraging the best password managers and biometrics to enhance security and convenience.

Another intriguing resolution is to restore old family photos using advanced photo editing software. Generative AI techniques offer an innovative approach to restoring cherished memories with a new lease of life. Additionally, breaking free from the monotony of algorithmic recommendations in streaming services is on the agenda. The aim is to explore new content avenues that haven’t been dictated by algorithms.

Chatbots, specifically ChatGPT, are also on the tech resolution list. The goal is to understand and utilize these AI entities better for enhanced communication. For music fans, there’s a recommendation to switch to Tidal, a high-fidelity music streaming service, to experience sound quality that stands out.

Reviving Comic Books and Saving Money with Chrome Extensions

For comic book enthusiasts, a resolution is to use digital platforms like Marvel Unlimited on tablets. This move is expected to rekindle their passion for comics, bringing stories to life in a new format. The guide also offers ways to save money using Chrome extensions, suggesting a practical approach to online shopping.

Photography enthusiasts are encouraged to consider second-hand lenses for their Canon, Nikon, or Sony cameras. The guide offers valuable tips on selecting the right lenses, emphasizing the cost-effectiveness and quality of used lenses. Finally, the article highlights some lesser-known but helpful features of the Apple Watch that can aid users in various aspects of their daily lives.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

