TechMagic Episode: Cathy Hackl Dives into Spatial Computing and Tech Developments

On the latest episode of TechMagic, veteran host Cathy Hackl, together with guest host Lee Kebler, dove into a vibrant discussion that spanned the vast landscape of the tech industry. Hackl, having recently completed her fifth book ‘Spatial Computing: An AI-Driven Business Revolution,’ shared insights, predictions, and developments to expect in the field of spatial computing in 2024. Co-authored with Irena Cronin, the book serves as a testament to Hackl’s expertise in the domain, as well as her commitment to keeping pace with the rapid strides in technology.

Spatial Computing: Unveiling the Future

As explained by Hackl, Spatial Computing is an advanced form of human-computer interaction based on the perception of the real world. It utilizes sensors like RGB cameras and computer vision to comprehend real-world scenarios. The term, which originated in the field of GIS around 1985, has evolved to focus more on human-scale interaction. It’s a concept distinct from the Metaverse, as it doesn’t imply an interconnected fabric of sites and can be orchestrated by a limited number of individuals using local computer systems.

Apple Enters the Spatial Computing Realm

Apple, a leading player in the tech industry, has announced the launch of the Apple Vision Pro, a spatial computing platform set for release in the United States in February 2024. The high-end AR and VR headset comes with a hefty price tag of approximately $3,500 but justifies its cost with advanced technology such as a dedicated R1 chip and an unspecified M2 chip. The Vision Pro promises a seamless integration of digital content into real-world environments and is expected to outperform its competition with applications like improved Facetime video calling and TV usage without a physical screen.

Entertainment Industry Adapts to Spatial Computing

As the conversation on TechMagic progressed, the hosts moved on to discuss the entertainment industry’s response to advanced technology. The Hugo Award-winning science fiction book series ‘Murderbot Diaries’ is being adapted into a television series by Apple, demonstrating a keen interest in spatial computing within the entertainment sector.

Corporate Developments and Collaborations

The episode also touched upon significant corporate developments, including the failed merger between Figma and Adobe. Notably, Epic, Meta, and Unity’s collaboration was highlighted as they joined the Alliance for OpenUSD, indicating a trend towards standardization and open-source development within the industry.