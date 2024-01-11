TechLok Solutions Unveils Innovative Biometric Laptop Lock at CES 2024

In a landmark event, CES 2024, TechLok Solutions has unveiled a novel biometric laptop security lock in collaboration with BenjiLock and Fingerprints. The innovative security device, LapLok, is set to redefine the security landscape for laptop and tablet users. Intended for use in shared workspaces, airports, and other public areas, it assures users the peace of mind they need when working away from home.

Revolutionizing Security with Biometric Technology

The LapLok’s unique design incorporates BenjiLock’s advanced fingerprint hybrid technology, which is integrated with Fingerprints’ BM-Lite, FPC SafeTouch. This integration melds convenience with enhanced security, offering users a seamless yet secure experience. The FPC SafeTouch module is designed to be compact and easily integrated, thereby accelerating the product development phase.

A Strategic Partnership for Innovation

Both Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints, and Robbie Cabral, CEO of BenjiLock, underscored the importance of their companies’ strategic partnership. This collaboration has not only spurred innovation but has also facilitated a quicker-to-market strategy for biometric-enabled products. Such partnerships stand as a testament to the potential of collaborative efforts in driving technological advancements.

Expanding Reach in the Travel Market

As part of their expansion strategy, TechLok Solutions also unveiled a co-branded product with BenjiLock. This product, the Travel Sentry TSA Accepted Biometric lock, targets the travel market specifically. This initiative was featured at CES Unveiled 2024 during the Consumer Technology Association’s 100-year anniversary celebrations. Both Fingerprints and BenjiLock have established strong footholds in their respective sectors. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm while BenjiLock has gained recognition through multiple awards and a successful feature on ABC’s Shark Tank.