TechIsland Launches 'Advocate For Yourself' Program under Women in Tech Cyprus

In a significant step towards female empowerment in the tech industry, TechIsland, in collaboration with its member Adsterra, has rolled out an educational program known as 'Advocate For Yourself'. This program is a part of the Women in Tech Cyprus initiative and is designed to bolster self-advocacy, leadership, and personal growth among women in the technology sector.

Empowering Women Through Workshops

The program offers a rich array of workshops focusing on enhancing self-awareness, communication skills, emotional intelligence, and leadership abilities. Participants are equipped to develop personal value systems, craft compelling personal pitches, work effectively in teams, tackle imposter syndrome, foster a growth mindset, and set meaningful goals. In addition, the workshops also serve as an avenue for networking and exercising practical skills.

TechIsland's Commitment to Transform Cyprus

Upon the launch of this initiative, Tanya Romanyukha, Head of Operations at TechIsland and Director of Women In Tech Cyprus, accentuated the importance of empowering women in the corporate world and the tech industry in particular. She stated unequivocally that this program aligns perfectly with TechIsland's mission to metamorphose Cyprus into a tech hub and encourages more women to set their sights on tech careers.

Enrollment Details

The program is thrown open to 30 attendees, and the registration process is entirely online. The initiative is a part of the international Women in Tech network, which supports women in the tech industry and promotes female empowerment.