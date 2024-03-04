TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 Calls for Dynamic Speakers: Apply Before April 26!

Mark your calendars for an exhilarating opportunity at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 in San Francisco from October 28-30. This event is not just a gathering but a beacon for trailblazing startup founders, savvy VCs, and industry luminaries. With the application deadline set for April 26, the stage is set for voices like yours to shape the future of tech.

Who Can Apply?

Whether you're spearheading an innovative startup, navigating the complexities of venture capital, or have insights that could light the way for the tech community, TechCrunch Disrupt wants to hear from you. Your expertise could inspire fellow founders, innovators, and entrepreneurs, contributing to a vibrant tapestry of ideas and solutions. When applying, remember to craft a catchy title and a compelling description for your topic, meticulously choosing the presentation format that best reflects your vision.

Timeline and Audience Participation

The deadline for Audience Choice applications looms on April 26, with finalists to be announced by May 3. This introduces a participatory element, as TechCrunch readers and your followers have from May 13 to May 24 to vote for their favorite sessions. This democratic approach ensures that the agenda is reflective of the community's interests and priorities, making for a more engaging and relevant conference.

Why Disrupt?

Disrupt has consistently been a launchpad for groundbreaking ideas and collaborations, with last year's agenda featuring a host of compelling topics. By applying to speak, you're not just sharing your insights; you're contributing to a legacy of innovation and inspiration. This is your chance to shine on a prestigious platform, amidst peers and potential collaborators.

As the event approaches, the anticipation builds for an assembly of minds poised to challenge conventions and drive the tech industry forward. The implications of this gathering are vast, promising not only immediate inspiration but also the sowing of seeds for future breakthroughs and partnerships. This convergence of talent and vision at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 could well be the catalyst for the next big thing in tech, echoing far beyond the halls of the San Francisco venue.