Tech Titans Trim Teams: Ericsson, Dell, Apple Cut Workforce Amid 5G Slowdown, March 2024

In a significant shift within the tech industry in March 2024, heavyweight players including Ericsson, Dell, and Apple initiated major layoffs, underscoring the challenges faced by the sector. Ericsson's reduction of 1,200 positions in Sweden, Dell's workforce cut, and Apple's engineer layoffs due to halted microLED display development for an Apple Watch model, highlight the turbulent times for tech firms grappling with the evolving demand for 5G and other technologies.

Ericsson's Strategic Downsizing

Amid a diminishing demand for 5G network equipment, Ericsson announced the layoff of approximately 1,200 employees in Sweden. This move is part of the Swedish telecom giant's broader cost-saving initiative aimed at navigating through what it describes as a 'challenging mobile networks market'. The layoffs in 2024 follow a significant reduction of 8,500 workers, or 8% of its workforce, in the previous year, showcasing the ongoing adjustments the company is making in response to market conditions.

Dell's Response to Slowing PC Demand

Dell Technologies, facing a downturn in PC demand, reduced its workforce as part of its cost-cutting strategies. The company, which saw its Q4 revenue fall by 11%, adjusted its headcount from about 126,000 in 2023 to nearly 120,000 in February 2024. These layoffs reflect Dell's efforts to align its operations with the current market reality, where the demand for PCs is on a decline, affecting the company's financial performance.

Apple's Pivot and Layoffs

Apple, in a surprising move, ceased its internal development efforts for microLED displays intended for future Apple Watch models. This pivot led to the reorganisation of its display engineering teams and resulted in layoffs across several dozen employees in the United States and Asia. The decision underscores the challenges and uncertainties in tech innovation and development, as companies like Apple continuously assess and realign their project portfolios based on feasibility and strategic direction.