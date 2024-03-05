Tech Stock Laggards to Watch: Tesla, Apple, Atlassian Gear Up in AI Market

Amidst the fervor of an AI-driven market rally, certain tech stocks have seemingly been left in the dust. However, for those with a keen eye on value, these 'laggards' present a unique opportunity. Tesla, Apple, and Atlassian, despite their year-to-date (YTD) underperformance, are gearing up for a comeback, powered by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This piece delves into why these stocks shouldn't be dismissed just yet and how they might just be the dark horses in the race of technological innovation.

Unpacking the Sell-off: Tesla's AI Ambitions

Tesla's stock has been on a tumultuous ride, with a significant 25% drop YTD and a staggering 54% fall from its peak value. Despite the downturn, Tesla's focus on enhancing its battery technology, self-driving capabilities, and the development of the Tesla Dojo supercomputer positions it as a potential AI powerhouse. With electric vehicles (EVs) sales hitting a speedbump, Tesla's AI advancements could offer a new growth trajectory, making its current valuation a potential entry point for investors. Investing insights suggest a reevaluation of Tesla's stock with a raised target, underscoring its undervalued status amidst AI advancements.

Apple's Quiet AI Revolution

Apple's stock experienced a downturn, losing about 6% YTD, exacerbated by a nearly $2 billion fine from the EU over its music-streaming dominance. Despite these challenges, Apple's foray into generative AI technology, hinted at by CEO Tim Cook, and the launch of new MacBook Airs powered by the M3 chip, dubbed 'the world's best consumer laptop for AI,' signal a strong pivot towards AI. This shift suggests that Apple's current valuation might not fully account for its future growth prospects in AI, making it a compelling consideration for investors.

Atlassian: Pioneering AI in Productivity Software

Atlassian's start to 2024 has been rocky, with a 9% drop in its stock price YTD. Nevertheless, the company's proactive stance on integrating AI into its software offerings for developers underscores its commitment to innovation. By incorporating AI-generated summaries and offering a plethora of AI apps on its marketplace, Atlassian is not only enhancing productivity but also cementing its position in the competitive landscape of productivity software. With a focus on 'accelerating work' through AI, Atlassian is poised for growth, making its current stock price potentially undervalued.

As the tech market continues to evolve, the importance of AI technologies becomes increasingly apparent. For Tesla, Apple, and Atlassian, their current positions as 'laggards' in the stock market do not reflect their potential for future growth powered by AI. As these companies continue to invest and innovate in this space, they offer a unique value proposition for investors willing to look beyond short-term fluctuations. The journey of these tech giants in the AI landscape will be a testament to the adage that sometimes, it's better to play late than never at all.