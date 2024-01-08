Tech Startups Navigate Financial Maneuvers Amid IPO Preparations and Cost-Cutting

Significant financial movements are occurring in the tech and startup sector as companies gear up for their initial public offerings (IPOs). Key players such as FirstCry, SoftBank, Zomato, Paytm, MobiKwik, and Byju’s are all exhibiting a pattern of financial strategies and internal adjustments that reflect the dynamic and challenging environment they operate in.

FirstCry and SoftBank’s Pre-IPO Share Sales

FirstCry’s CEO, Supam Maheshwari, has sold around 6.2 million shares of the company before the IPO, totalling over Rs 300 crore. This move reduced Maheshwari’s stake in the company from 7.46% to 5.95%. Similarly, FirstCry’s largest shareholder, SoftBank, has sold shares worth Rs 630 crore. These transactions were estimated to have taken place at a valuation of Rs 23,700 crore, or Rs 487.44 per share, a premium of 31% over recent purchasing prices.

Pre-IPO Liquidity Events: A Growing Trend

This phenomenon of founders and early investors cashing out before or during an IPO is not unique to FirstCry and SoftBank. Other companies, including Zomato and Paytm, have also witnessed similar financial maneuvers in recent times. These pre-IPO liquidity events typically involve the selling of shares by key stakeholders at a premium, often resulting in a substantial windfall for the sell-offs.

Challenges and Adjustments: MobiKwik and Byju’s

Despite these lucrative share sales, not all tech startups are sailing smoothly. MobiKwik, for example, is facing obstacles in its second attempt at an IPO. The company’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) has highlighted concerns about regulatory challenges, discrepancies in recordkeeping, and competitive pressures in the fintech industry. Nonetheless, the company remains focused on expanding its lending services.

Meanwhile, Byju’s, a prominent player in the tech education sector, has cut its operational expenses by 63% in December 2023 compared to the previous year. However, this cost-cutting measure has reportedly had a negative impact on the working conditions of its employees, leading to poorly maintained facilities and low morale in its Bengaluru offices. Furthermore, the company is under pressure to repay a $1.2 billion term loan within the next three months.

In conclusion, the financial strategies and internal adjustments adopted by these tech startups reflect the often turbulent landscape of the sector, fraught with significant challenges and opportunities. As these companies continue to navigate their financial paths, they serve as a testament to the resilience and adaptability required in today’s dynamic economic climate.