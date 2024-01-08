en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tech Startups Navigate Financial Maneuvers Amid IPO Preparations and Cost-Cutting

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Tech Startups Navigate Financial Maneuvers Amid IPO Preparations and Cost-Cutting

Significant financial movements are occurring in the tech and startup sector as companies gear up for their initial public offerings (IPOs). Key players such as FirstCry, SoftBank, Zomato, Paytm, MobiKwik, and Byju’s are all exhibiting a pattern of financial strategies and internal adjustments that reflect the dynamic and challenging environment they operate in.

FirstCry and SoftBank’s Pre-IPO Share Sales

FirstCry’s CEO, Supam Maheshwari, has sold around 6.2 million shares of the company before the IPO, totalling over Rs 300 crore. This move reduced Maheshwari’s stake in the company from 7.46% to 5.95%. Similarly, FirstCry’s largest shareholder, SoftBank, has sold shares worth Rs 630 crore. These transactions were estimated to have taken place at a valuation of Rs 23,700 crore, or Rs 487.44 per share, a premium of 31% over recent purchasing prices.

Pre-IPO Liquidity Events: A Growing Trend

This phenomenon of founders and early investors cashing out before or during an IPO is not unique to FirstCry and SoftBank. Other companies, including Zomato and Paytm, have also witnessed similar financial maneuvers in recent times. These pre-IPO liquidity events typically involve the selling of shares by key stakeholders at a premium, often resulting in a substantial windfall for the sell-offs.

Challenges and Adjustments: MobiKwik and Byju’s

Despite these lucrative share sales, not all tech startups are sailing smoothly. MobiKwik, for example, is facing obstacles in its second attempt at an IPO. The company’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) has highlighted concerns about regulatory challenges, discrepancies in recordkeeping, and competitive pressures in the fintech industry. Nonetheless, the company remains focused on expanding its lending services.

Meanwhile, Byju’s, a prominent player in the tech education sector, has cut its operational expenses by 63% in December 2023 compared to the previous year. However, this cost-cutting measure has reportedly had a negative impact on the working conditions of its employees, leading to poorly maintained facilities and low morale in its Bengaluru offices. Furthermore, the company is under pressure to repay a $1.2 billion term loan within the next three months.

In conclusion, the financial strategies and internal adjustments adopted by these tech startups reflect the often turbulent landscape of the sector, fraught with significant challenges and opportunities. As these companies continue to navigate their financial paths, they serve as a testament to the resilience and adaptability required in today’s dynamic economic climate.

0
Business Start-ups Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
29 seconds ago
Unity Software Announces Major Workforce Reduction Amid Restructuring
In an unexpected turn of events, Unity Software, a titan in the gaming technology industry, has revealed plans for a significant workforce reduction. The company is poised to lay off approximately 1,800 employees, which signifies around 25% of its total staff. This decision emerges as part of a broader corporate restructuring strategy, as indicated in
Unity Software Announces Major Workforce Reduction Amid Restructuring
ExxonMobil Encounters Challenges in $2.5 Billion Exit from Offshore Operations in California
4 mins ago
ExxonMobil Encounters Challenges in $2.5 Billion Exit from Offshore Operations in California
Brigade Enterprises Pledges INR 3,400 Crores Investment in Tamil Nadu, Promises 25,000 Jobs
5 mins ago
Brigade Enterprises Pledges INR 3,400 Crores Investment in Tamil Nadu, Promises 25,000 Jobs
JetBlue Airways Appoints Joanna Geraghty as New CEO
42 seconds ago
JetBlue Airways Appoints Joanna Geraghty as New CEO
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman Hints at an End to Interest Rate Hikes
3 mins ago
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman Hints at an End to Interest Rate Hikes
Unity Software Announces Major Layoffs Amidst Corporate Restructuring
4 mins ago
Unity Software Announces Major Layoffs Amidst Corporate Restructuring
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
6 mins
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
7 mins
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
8 mins
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
8 mins
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
8 mins
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
Conservative Party's Controversial Choice: Jeanne Sibley to Succeed Peter Bone
10 mins
Conservative Party's Controversial Choice: Jeanne Sibley to Succeed Peter Bone
Declining Bulk Billing Rates in Australia: A Threat to Affordable Healthcare
11 mins
Declining Bulk Billing Rates in Australia: A Threat to Affordable Healthcare
From Publishing to Politics: Marc Burca's Surprising Career Move Amid Pop Culture Revivals
11 mins
From Publishing to Politics: Marc Burca's Surprising Career Move Amid Pop Culture Revivals
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
15 mins
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
17 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
33 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
14 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app