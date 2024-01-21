Tech Sector and Financial Markets: Key Events to Watch in the Upcoming Week

A week of significant events is brewing in both the tech sector and financial markets, promising to set a tone that could shape the economic landscape in the coming months. The recent rally led by major chip stocks, including Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Arm Holdings, and Micron Technology has thrust the tech industry into the limelight.

Tech Sector Performance and Earnings Reports

The tech sector's performance and noteworthy companies are set to impact the upcoming week significantly. Major companies such as Tesla, Netflix, Visa, and American Airlines Group are scheduled to release their earnings reports. Reactions to these reports often set the tempo in the financial markets, influencing investor sentiments and trading patterns.

Global Economic Indicators and Central Bank Activities

Investors and analysts will be closely watching the release of the preliminary Q4 GDP figures in the U.S., as well as global flash PMIs, for indications of economic growth. Central banks around the world will be in action, with policy statements and interest rate decisions anticipated from the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Canada.

Meanwhile, members of the Federal Reserve in the U.S. will observe a blackout period, refraining from public commentary ahead of the FOMC meeting scheduled for January 30-31. This period of silence typically fuels market speculations and volatility.

Upcoming IPOs and Expiry of Lockup Periods

On the IPO front, BrightSpring Health Services is slated to commence trading, with a proposed offering of 53.3 million shares. Moreover, the IPO lockup periods for several companies are set to expire, potentially impacting their stock performance. Analysts will also be able to post ratings after the quiet period expires for NB. Last but not least, Reddit is reportedly preparing for an IPO launch in March, a move that has been eagerly awaited since the company first sought IPO advice nearly three years ago.

In summary, the upcoming week presents a packed schedule of potentially market-moving events. From tech sector performance to central bank activities, financial markets worldwide are bracing for a week of high stakes and intense scrutiny.