Tech Salaries in Australia Hit a Plateau Amid Surging Talent Supply and Changing Employer Expectations

New data reveals a significant shift in the Australian tech job market, with tech worker salaries stalling and job openings decreasing as employers adjust their expectations and candidates maintain high salary demands. Employment Hero's recent SME Index indicates a minor decrease in the median hourly rate for tech workers, contrasting with salary increases in other sectors.

Advertisment

Market Correction or a New Norm?

Following a surge during the pandemic, tech salaries in Australia are experiencing a noticeable adjustment. Employment Hero's Eddie Kowalski suggests this could signal a market correction, influenced by a decline in tech hiring and an abundance of candidates due to widespread redundancies. This scenario has led to a competitive job landscape, with many tech professionals facing the challenge of adjusting their salary expectations.

Unyielding Expectations Amidst Rising Talent Pool

Advertisment

Despite the changing market dynamics, many tech job seekers, particularly those affected by layoffs from Silicon Valley firms, continue to seek high salaries. James Fogelberg of Landmark ID reports a significant increase in applications for tech positions, yet salary expectations remain aligned with peak pandemic levels. This disconnect is further complicated by the ongoing demand for specialized skills in cybersecurity, AI, and data science, even as the overall demand for tech roles softens.

Adapting to the Current Tech Landscape

As the tech industry navigates this transition, both employers and candidates must adapt. While top talent in niche areas may still command premium salaries, the broader tech workforce may need to recalibrate their expectations. Claire Alexander from ThinkTechStartup highlights a shift in candidate behavior, with more tech professionals actively applying for roles, a departure from the headhunting norm of past years. This adjustment period may require a balanced approach, valuing both financial and non-financial benefits of tech employment.

As the Australian tech industry adjusts to post-pandemic realities, the interplay between employer expectations, candidate demands, and market forces will shape the future of tech employment. This period of recalibration may lead to a more sustainable and balanced tech ecosystem, albeit with initial challenges for both job seekers and employers.