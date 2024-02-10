Tech N9ne's 'Roll Call': A Triumphant Return to Collabos and Lyrical Prowess

Tech N9ne, the prolific hip-hop artist and co-founder of Strange Music, has once again galvanized the rap world with the release of his latest single, 'Roll Call.' The track, a star-studded collaboration featuring Rittz, King Iso, Joey Cool, JL, Lex Bratcher, and X-Raided, marks a triumphant return to the collabos format after a seven-year hiatus.

A Veritable Showcase of Lyrical Prowess

Clocking in at nearly seven minutes, 'Roll Call' is a veritable showcase of lyrical prowess and raw talent. Each artist brings their unique flow and style to the table, creating a dynamic and engaging listening experience that will undoubtedly leave fans clamoring for more. The track serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of hip-hop and its ability to unite diverse voices under a common banner.

Rittz, the Georgia-born rapper known for his rapid-fire delivery and introspective lyrics, delivers a standout performance on 'Roll Call.' His verses are a masterclass in storytelling, painting vivid pictures of struggle, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of success. King Iso, Joey Cool, and JL also make strong impressions, demonstrating their skills as wordsmiths and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of the genre.

A Visual Feast from Strange Music Headquarters

The music video for 'Roll Call,' filmed at the Strange Music Headquarters in Kansas City, is a visual feast that perfectly complements the track's high-energy vibe. Directed by Dan Gerber, the video features all six artists trading verses in a series of stunning, artfully composed shots. The camera work is nothing short of breathtaking, capturing the raw emotion and intensity of each performance while also highlighting the camaraderie and mutual respect between the artists.

The Strange Music Headquarters, with its sleek, modern design and cutting-edge technology, serves as the ideal backdrop for the video. The space is a fitting representation of Tech N9ne's vision for Strange Music: a place where creativity, innovation, and collaboration come together to create something truly extraordinary.

Looking Ahead: Tech N9ne's Busy 2024

In addition to the release of 'Roll Call,' Tech N9ne has a busy year ahead. In May, he will take the stage with the Kansas City Symphony for a special performance that promises to be a thrilling fusion of hip-hop and classical music. The artist has expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating that it represents an opportunity to introduce hip-hop to a wider audience and showcase its artistic merit.

Tech N9ne will also be attending Super Bowl LVIII in support of his hometown team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The rapper, a longtime fan of the team, has been vocal about his pride in their accomplishments and his belief in their ability to bring home another championship. As a prominent figure in the Kansas City music scene, Tech N9ne's presence at the Super Bowl will serve as a powerful reminder of the city's rich cultural heritage and its enduring spirit.

With 'Roll Call,' Tech N9ne has once again proven that he is a force to be reckoned with in the world of hip-hop. The track, a brilliant showcase of lyrical prowess and artistic collaboration, is a testament to the enduring appeal of the genre and its ability to bring people together. As Tech N9ne continues to forge his own path and push the boundaries of what is possible in music, fans can expect many more groundbreaking releases and unforgettable performances in the years to come.

The release of 'Roll Call' not only marks a thrilling return to the collabos format for Tech N9ne but also serves as a powerful reminder of the artist's unwavering commitment to his craft. With its dynamic, engaging sound and its celebration of raw talent and diverse voices, 'Roll Call' is a triumphant addition to Tech N9ne's already impressive discography. As the rapper prepares to take the stage with the Kansas City Symphony and cheer on his hometown team at the Super Bowl, fans can look forward to an exciting and memorable year ahead.