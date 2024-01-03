Tech Mahindra Restructures Leadership, Appoints New Chief People Officer

In an extensive leadership restructuring, digital transformation giant Tech Mahindra has announced the appointment of industry stalwart Richard Lobo as its new chief people officer. This strategic move, part of a broader reengineering plan under the guidance of new CEO Mohit Joshi, rolled out on January 3, 2024. Lobo, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience, has held key positions including executive vice-president and head of human resources at Infosys. His global role at Tech Mahindra underscores a significant shift in the company’s leadership dynamics.

A Strategic Shift

As part of the leadership overhaul, Tech Mahindra also welcomed Peeyush Dubey as the new chief marketing officer (CMO), signalling a strategic shift in the company’s structure. This restructuring plan was detailed by CEO Mohit Joshi during the second quarter earnings conference in October. The plan pivots from a geography-focused structure to a vertical-wise approach for delivery, marking a fresh phase in the company’s organizational evolution.

New Organizational Model

The revamped organizational model consists of six business units: Americas Communication, Americas Technology Media, Americas diversified, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan), and India. The changes officially took effect from January 1, 2024. This restructuring has led to the previous CHRO and head of marketing at Tech Mahindra, Harshvendra Soin, moving to Australia to lead the consolidated Asia Pacific and Japan business.

Leadership Changes Across Indian IT Sector

These leadership changes at Tech Mahindra are reflective of a larger trend across the Indian IT sector in 2023, including the appointment of Mohit Joshi as the CEO of Tech Mahindra and the retirement of Genpact’s CEO NV Tiger Tyagarajan. Despite a slowdown in hiring and reported challenges such as delays in the onboarding of lateral hires at TCS and pay hike misses by Wipro, the IT companies have marked historically high quarterly deal total contract value (TCV) as of the second quarter for FY24.