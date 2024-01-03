en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tech Mahindra Restructures Leadership, Appoints New Chief People Officer

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Tech Mahindra Restructures Leadership, Appoints New Chief People Officer

In an extensive leadership restructuring, digital transformation giant Tech Mahindra has announced the appointment of industry stalwart Richard Lobo as its new chief people officer. This strategic move, part of a broader reengineering plan under the guidance of new CEO Mohit Joshi, rolled out on January 3, 2024. Lobo, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience, has held key positions including executive vice-president and head of human resources at Infosys. His global role at Tech Mahindra underscores a significant shift in the company’s leadership dynamics.

A Strategic Shift

As part of the leadership overhaul, Tech Mahindra also welcomed Peeyush Dubey as the new chief marketing officer (CMO), signalling a strategic shift in the company’s structure. This restructuring plan was detailed by CEO Mohit Joshi during the second quarter earnings conference in October. The plan pivots from a geography-focused structure to a vertical-wise approach for delivery, marking a fresh phase in the company’s organizational evolution.

New Organizational Model

The revamped organizational model consists of six business units: Americas Communication, Americas Technology Media, Americas diversified, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan), and India. The changes officially took effect from January 1, 2024. This restructuring has led to the previous CHRO and head of marketing at Tech Mahindra, Harshvendra Soin, moving to Australia to lead the consolidated Asia Pacific and Japan business.

Leadership Changes Across Indian IT Sector

These leadership changes at Tech Mahindra are reflective of a larger trend across the Indian IT sector in 2023, including the appointment of Mohit Joshi as the CEO of Tech Mahindra and the retirement of Genpact’s CEO NV Tiger Tyagarajan. Despite a slowdown in hiring and reported challenges such as delays in the onboarding of lateral hires at TCS and pay hike misses by Wipro, the IT companies have marked historically high quarterly deal total contract value (TCV) as of the second quarter for FY24.

0
Business India Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Circle K Service Station Revamp Gets Green Light Despite Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

J.M. Smucker Co. Sells Several Brands to TreeHouse Foods in $20 Million Deal

By Justice Nwafor

China's KE Holdings: Navigating Through Market Volatility

By Aqsa Younas Rana

IEX Sees Significant Progress in 2023: A Look Back and Ahead

By Quadri Adejumo

Southport's Promising Regeneration in 2024: Projects, Investments, and ...
@Business · 2 mins
Southport's Promising Regeneration in 2024: Projects, Investments, and ...
heart comment 0
ICT Sector in South Africa: A Surge in Government Tenders Marks a Promising Start to 2024

By Israel Ojoko

ICT Sector in South Africa: A Surge in Government Tenders Marks a Promising Start to 2024
Mother’s Recipe Launches ‘Mumbai ka Pyaar’ Campaign, Engages Mumbaikars with Branding on Local Trains

By Rafia Tasleem

Mother's Recipe Launches 'Mumbai ka Pyaar' Campaign, Engages Mumbaikars with Branding on Local Trains
Karyopharm Therapeutics Grants RSUs to New Hire, Reinforces Commitment to Cancer Treatment Innovation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Karyopharm Therapeutics Grants RSUs to New Hire, Reinforces Commitment to Cancer Treatment Innovation
Akebia Therapeutics Incentivizes New Hires with Stock Options

By BNN Correspondents

Akebia Therapeutics Incentivizes New Hires with Stock Options
Latest Headlines
World News
Ireland's Mid-West Conference: Shaping the Future of Healthcare
12 seconds
Ireland's Mid-West Conference: Shaping the Future of Healthcare
Danny Wilson Seeks New Club Following Release from Colorado Rapids
45 seconds
Danny Wilson Seeks New Club Following Release from Colorado Rapids
National Audit Office Reveals Financial Activities of Candidates in Local Elections
55 seconds
National Audit Office Reveals Financial Activities of Candidates in Local Elections
Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men's Handball Cup of Nations
1 min
Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men's Handball Cup of Nations
Revamping Nigeria's Rural Healthcare: A Dialogue on Challenges and Solutions
2 mins
Revamping Nigeria's Rural Healthcare: A Dialogue on Challenges and Solutions
Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC
2 mins
Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC
No Politicians Arrested in Drug and Weapons Smuggling Network, Claims Security Source
2 mins
No Politicians Arrested in Drug and Weapons Smuggling Network, Claims Security Source
Sheikh Hasina: The Arrest, the Triumph, and the Legacy
2 mins
Sheikh Hasina: The Arrest, the Triumph, and the Legacy
Sun Belt Showdown: Troy Trojans Brace for Old Dominion Monarchs
2 mins
Sun Belt Showdown: Troy Trojans Brace for Old Dominion Monarchs
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app