Health

Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:27 am EST
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX

In a world increasingly reliant on technology, personal health and well-being have emerged as paramount concerns. The market is teeming with ingenious products designed to promote wellness and alleviate discomfort. Among these innovations is the BackHug, a compact and advanced physiotherapy unit, the brainchild of former Hyundai engineer and physiotherapist, Chongsu Lee.

BackHug: Robotic Fingers for Deep-Tissue Pressure

BackHug, designed to alleviate back pain, headaches, and associated discomfort, employs 26 robotic fingers to deliver deep-tissue pressure. This revolutionary approach to treatment offers a personalized experience, with the device adjusting to the user’s specific needs based on responses to a questionnaire in an accompanying app. Its popularity has soared, with installations in numerous offices where individuals actively seek sessions to mitigate pain. The device is available for purchase at £4,150 or a subscription starting at £89 per month, positioning it as a viable long-term solution for chronic back pain sufferers.

Other Innovative Health Tech Products

Besides the BackHug, the market introduces other remarkable products such as the Google Pixel Watch 2, a marvel in design with user-friendly integration with Fitbit for health tracking. However, it’s incompatible with the Apple ecosystem. Loop Switch earplugs, tailored for noise reduction while maintaining audio clarity, have also received applause. Favored by musicians, clubbers, and those sensitive to noise, these earplugs offer a unique solution.

Another noteworthy product is Hyperice’s Lower Legs compression wraps, an invaluable tool for muscle recovery. These wraps inflate and massage the legs to mitigate fatigue and pain, offering a new dimension in post-exercise relief. Finally, the Reform RX, a smart Pilates reformer, comes equipped with a built-in HD screen and offers more than 100 guided workouts. It provides feedback on performance, presenting various resistance levels for a personalized Pilates experience.

Health Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

