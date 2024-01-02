Tech Industry Buzz: iPhone 15 Discounts, ISRO’s Successful Launch, and More

The tech industry is entering 2024 with substantial developments, and the reverberations are palpable across the global market. Among the highlights are significant markdowns on Apple’s iPhone 15 and other products, ISRO’s successful rocket launch, fascinating celestial insights from the Hubble telescope, and intriguing new tech releases on the horizon.

Unprecedented Discounts on Apple Products

Apple’s iPhone 15, launched in September 2023, is now available at a discounted price across major e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart. The smartphone, boasting a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, an A16 Bionic Chip, and a dual camera setup with a 48MP main camera, is listed at Rs 73,999, down from its original price. HDFC cardholders can avail an additional Rs 4,000 discount, making it a steal at Rs 66,990. The discount applies to all color options – Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow.

The markdown is part of the Apple Days Sale from Vijay Sales, which also includes discounts on iPad models, MacBook Pro, the new Apple Watch Series 9, and AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. The sale is valid from December 31, 2023, through January 7, 2024.

ISRO’s Successful Start to 2024

In another significant development, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted its first rocket launch of the year. The PSLV-C58 mission placed the XpoSat satellite into orbit, which will allow scientists to study cosmic X-ray polarisation and black holes.

Upcoming Tech Innovations

As we move further into 2024, the tech landscape continues to evolve. LG is set to unveil its Smart Home AI Agent at the CES 2024 event. This groundbreaking technology promises to navigate homes independently and interact with users by displaying emotions.

Meanwhile, Apple continues to innovate, with its next-generation Vision Pro headset rumored to feature a brighter display and enhanced features. The headset is expected to be released in February 2024.

OnePlus is also gearing up for the global launch of OnePlus 12 and 12R, with a high-end variant featuring 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage limited to select markets. In a move to combat malware distribution, Microsoft has disabled the ms-app installer URI scheme and is actively investigating related cybercriminal activities. Carl Pei’s tech company Nothing is rumored to be unveiling a budget smartphone at MWC 2024.

Lastly, Xiaomi has confirmed that HyperOS will be introduced to the Indian market, though the timing and method – whether alongside a new device launch or as an update to existing models – remain unclear.

As these tech developments unfold, the industry landscape continues to shift and evolve, promising exciting times ahead in 2024.

