en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Tech Industry Buzz: iPhone 15 Discounts, ISRO’s Successful Launch, and More

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
Tech Industry Buzz: iPhone 15 Discounts, ISRO’s Successful Launch, and More

The tech industry is entering 2024 with substantial developments, and the reverberations are palpable across the global market. Among the highlights are significant markdowns on Apple’s iPhone 15 and other products, ISRO’s successful rocket launch, fascinating celestial insights from the Hubble telescope, and intriguing new tech releases on the horizon.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Slight Gains Despite Volatility)

Unprecedented Discounts on Apple Products

Apple’s iPhone 15, launched in September 2023, is now available at a discounted price across major e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart. The smartphone, boasting a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, an A16 Bionic Chip, and a dual camera setup with a 48MP main camera, is listed at Rs 73,999, down from its original price. HDFC cardholders can avail an additional Rs 4,000 discount, making it a steal at Rs 66,990. The discount applies to all color options – Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow.

The markdown is part of the Apple Days Sale from Vijay Sales, which also includes discounts on iPad models, MacBook Pro, the new Apple Watch Series 9, and AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. The sale is valid from December 31, 2023, through January 7, 2024.

ISRO’s Successful Start to 2024

In another significant development, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted its first rocket launch of the year. The PSLV-C58 mission placed the XpoSat satellite into orbit, which will allow scientists to study cosmic X-ray polarisation and black holes.

(Read Also: India Sets Global Benchmark in Fastest 5G Roll Out)

Upcoming Tech Innovations

As we move further into 2024, the tech landscape continues to evolve. LG is set to unveil its Smart Home AI Agent at the CES 2024 event. This groundbreaking technology promises to navigate homes independently and interact with users by displaying emotions.

Meanwhile, Apple continues to innovate, with its next-generation Vision Pro headset rumored to feature a brighter display and enhanced features. The headset is expected to be released in February 2024.

OnePlus is also gearing up for the global launch of OnePlus 12 and 12R, with a high-end variant featuring 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage limited to select markets. In a move to combat malware distribution, Microsoft has disabled the ms-app installer URI scheme and is actively investigating related cybercriminal activities. Carl Pei’s tech company Nothing is rumored to be unveiling a budget smartphone at MWC 2024.

Lastly, Xiaomi has confirmed that HyperOS will be introduced to the Indian market, though the timing and method – whether alongside a new device launch or as an update to existing models – remain unclear.

As these tech developments unfold, the industry landscape continues to shift and evolve, promising exciting times ahead in 2024.

Read More

0
India Science & Technology Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's JERC Proposes Green Energy Charge for Chandigarh Consumers

By Dil Bar Irshad

Reviving Coimbatore's Water Bodies: A Story of Environmental Restoration

By Dil Bar Irshad

Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kotak Institutional Equities: GAIL's Stock Surge Fueled by Optimism, Not Fundamentals

By Dil Bar Irshad

Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South A ...
@India · 2 mins
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South A ...
heart comment 0
Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations

By Rafia Tasleem

Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations
Uttar Pradesh Government Enforces CCTV in School Vans for Enhanced Security

By Rafia Tasleem

Uttar Pradesh Government Enforces CCTV in School Vans for Enhanced Security
PM Modi Graces Bharathidasan University Convocation Amidst His Southern Tour and National Events

By Dil Bar Irshad

PM Modi Graces Bharathidasan University Convocation Amidst His Southern Tour and National Events
PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport

By Rafia Tasleem

PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport
Latest Headlines
World News
Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles
16 seconds
Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles
Singapore Bolsters Healthcare Workforce Amid Pandemic Challenges
16 seconds
Singapore Bolsters Healthcare Workforce Amid Pandemic Challenges
NUS Medicine Study Reveals Self-Sacrificial Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells
22 seconds
NUS Medicine Study Reveals Self-Sacrificial Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells
Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions
30 seconds
Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions
Kaizer Chiefs Coach Quashes New Striker Speculations
31 seconds
Kaizer Chiefs Coach Quashes New Striker Speculations
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
45 seconds
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024
2 mins
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
2 mins
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
23 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
1 hour
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app