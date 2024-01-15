Tech Giants Discuss AI's Transformative Impact on HR at TechIsland Panel

At a recent panel discussion hosted by TechIsland, industry leaders from Quadcode, Exness, and DataArt convened to discuss the profound influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on human resources (HR). The event, aimed at unifying the local HR community, underscored the transformative nature of AI and the urgent need for ethical and regulatory considerations.

AI: Transforming HR Functions

The integration of AI in HR has brought about a revolution in core functions such as talent acquisition, employee engagement, and workforce planning. An impressive 81% of HR leaders have explored or executed AI solutions to enhance process efficiency. AI, acting as a reliable ally, aids leaders in eliminating bias from HR decisions, refining engagement practices, and bolstering performance management. Yet, it's crucial to balance human and machine intelligence to tackle issues where AI might fall short.

Impact of AI on Global Job Landscape

The International Monetary Fund's recent report warns about the significant impact of AI on jobs worldwide, estimating the effect on nearly 40% of jobs globally, and up to 60% in advanced economies. The integration of AI could potentially enhance productivity for 60% of jobs but could lead to lower wages and reduced hiring for the rest. The report sheds light on the possible exacerbation of geographical and wealth inequalities due to AI. The need of the hour, as expressed by the report, is for policy-makers to address these risks proactively.

AI Tools Revolutionizing HR

AI in HR is reshaping the way professionals recruit, select, and manage employees. Several AI tools such as Empower by Ringover, Effy AI, Ceipal, CVViZ, Wade Wendy, Textio, and Beamery are revolutionizing HR departments. These tools improve various processes, from customer service and sales prospecting to performance management, talent acquisition, and promoting diversity and inclusion in hiring. The advent of AI-powered platforms is automating and streamlining various HR tasks, enhancing overall efficiency.

AI: A New Era of Data-Driven HR

HR leaders are beginning to appreciate the significant impact of data-driven insights on talent management and organizational performance. With AI, HR teams can convert raw data into actionable insights, providing deep understanding into areas including talent assessment, employee engagement, manager effectiveness, and team productivity. AI also aids in solving challenges faced by HR teams by recommending specific actions to address pressing issues, marking the dawn of a new era of data-driven HR.