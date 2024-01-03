en English
India

Tech Employees at Kochi Infopark Demand Improved Infrastructure and Nightlife

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
Tech Employees at Kochi Infopark Demand Improved Infrastructure and Nightlife

In a bold move reflecting the collective voice of a thriving IT community, tech employees from Infopark, Kakkanad, Kochi, have tabled a charter of demands before Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The extensive list of concerns, representing the everyday struggles and aspirations of the tech community, was handed over by Progressive Techies, a welfare organization representing IT employees, during a recent breakfast meeting with the Chief Minister.

A Cry for Improved Nightlife and Transportation

Drilling down into the charter, the lack of nightlife and subpar transportation facilities post 7pm emerge as the primary pain points. These deficiencies, the tech community argues, are severely compromising their quality of life. They are urging for immediate attention towards the development of additional roads leading to Infopark and a surge in security measures, especially to counteract the growing menace of drug-related issues.

Infopark’s Exponential Growth and Infrastructure Needs

Underscoring their demands is the significant growth Infopark has experienced over the past decade. From a humble count of 125 companies in 2011-12, the tech park now hosts a staggering 580 companies. Such rapid expansion, the employees argue, necessitates a parallel development of infrastructure to support this burgeoning tech ecosystem.

A Multi-Level Transportation Model and Security Measures

At the heart of their proposal is a multi-level transportation model that incorporates diverse modes such as Water Metro, a mobility hub, Kochi Metro, and K-Rail. They further emphasize the need for widening and construction of new roads, including transforming the road to Infopark Phase II into a four-lane stretch and the Kakkanad-Pallikkara-Kothamangalam Road into a six-lane highway.

The charter also underlines the need for better scientific planning in terms of road improvements, widening, footpath construction, and strategic repositioning of bus shelters. In a bid to bolster connectivity, an elevated or six-laned road from Chittettukara in Kakkanad to Ernakulam Bypass has also been proposed.

The Road Ahead

While Kochi Infopark is lauded for its IT infrastructure, job opportunities, and the promise of rapid urbanization, it grapples with challenges like traffic congestion, pollution, and cleanliness issues. Despite these hurdles, it continues to be a beacon of hope for its efficient public transport and upcoming metro connectivity. The path forward, as outlined by the tech community’s charter, calls for a holistic approach to infrastructure development, ensuring the growth of Infopark is matched by a commensurate enhancement of its supporting ecosystem.

India Tech Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

