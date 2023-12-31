Tech Discontinuations of 2023: A Year of Significant Shifts

The year 2023 will be remembered as a time of significant shifts in the technology sector, not only for the groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) advancements but also for the discontinuation of various much-hyped products.

Google Glass: A Vision that Dimmed

Among the casualties was Google Glass, once celebrated as a pinnacle of wearable technology. Despite its revolutionary concept and potential, Google Glass could not attain widespread acceptance and encountered numerous challenges, culminating in its discontinuation.

Cortana: The Virtual Assistant that Couldn’t

Microsoft’s digital assistant Cortana, which was initially created to rival virtual assistants like Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, also met a similar fate. Struggling to retain a robust user base and market share, Cortana eventually concluded its service.

Other Tech Casualties of 2023

Besides Google Glass and Cortana, 2023 also saw the discontinuation of several other tech products and services such as Twitter’s rebranding, Netflix’s DVD business, AmazonSmile, and digital collectibles on Instagram and Facebook. Additionally, Snapchat’s cat filter app, AltspaceVR, were also taken off the shelves.

A Turning Point for the Tech Industry

The discontinuation of these products underscores the competitive and rapidly changing nature of the tech industry, where not all innovations withstand the test of market viability and consumer preferences. This reshuffling has set the stage for a more measured and incremental tech progress in the future, marking 2023 as a pivotal year in the tech landscape.