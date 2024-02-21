Tech Accelerator Founders Factory Taps Rohan Silva for Global Expansion Drive

When one door closes, another swings wide open – a maxim that holds true for Rohan Silva, the visionary co-founder of the creative co-working space, Second Home. In a move that has sent ripples through the tech and entrepreneurial communities, Silva is embarking on a new journey with Founders Factory, a London-based tech accelerator known for its innovative approach to nurturing startups. This transition marks a pivotal moment, not just for Silva, but for Founders Factory's ambitious global expansion plans.

The Silva Linchpin

At the heart of this strategic shift is Brent Hoberman CBE, Chairman of Founders Factory and a luminary in the tech world, known for co-founding Lastminute.com. Hoberman’s announcement of Silva's appointment underscores a clear vision: to harness Silva's entrepreneurial prowess and government experience to steer Founders Factory's investments in emerging tech startups on a global scale. Silva, who carved his niche as a senior aide to former Prime Minister David Cameron before co-founding Second Home, is no stranger to innovation and growth. His departure from Second Home, a venture that redefined workspace for creatives across London, Lisbon, and Los Angeles, marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

A World of Opportunities

Founders Factory stands at the cusp of a significant transformation. Already operational in key cities such as New York, Berlin, and Johannesburg, the accelerator is poised to broaden its horizons, delving into sectors ripe with potential: fintech, climate, health, and deep tech. Silva’s enthusiasm for his new role is palpable. Reflecting on his tenure at Second Home, he acknowledges the pandemic's challenges but views them as stepping stones to greater achievements. His focus now shifts to identifying and nurturing tech startups worldwide, a task he approaches with optimism and an unyielding commitment to innovation.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Prospects

The path ahead is not without its obstacles. The co-working sector, as evidenced by Second Home’s recapitalization in 2022 by Global Asset Capital, has felt the pandemic’s sting. Yet, this backdrop of adversity sets the stage for Founders Factory’s ambitious plans. Silva’s track record of navigating complex landscapes, combined with Founders Factory's established framework for supporting startups, presents a compelling narrative of resilience and growth. As the tech world watches, Silva’s strategic vision and the accelerator's resources are aligning, promising a future where innovation knows no bounds.