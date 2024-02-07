Teads and VIDAA USA Unveil New CTV Native Display Advertising Format

In a landmark move, Teads, a pioneering global media platform, has announced its exclusive international partnership with VIDAA USA, the operator of Smart TV OS for Hisense Smart TVs. This strategic collaboration introduces a novel Connected TV (CTV) native display advertising format. It's now available to brands and advertising agencies in several major markets including the US, UK, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Australia, and Canada.

A New Era of Omnichannel Advertising

This partnership aims to bolster the omnichannel advertising approach by ensuring seamless content delivery across all screens. Southwest Airlines has the distinction of being the inaugural brand to launch a campaign in the US using this new inventory.

VIDAA USA's CEO has accentuated the mutual benefits of the partnership, stating that it is not a competition with partners but rather a synergy that leverages their strengths. Meanwhile, Teads' Co-CEO has underscored the expansion of their CTV inventory and their unwavering commitment to providing a premium omnichannel offering.

Teads' Global Expansion

Teads is progressively widening its global CTV presence. The company has been rolling out its services in various countries and forming partnerships with industry-acclaimed firms such as Kantar, Comscore, and TVision to ensure reliable measurement solutions.

VIDAA: Powering Smart TVs

VIDAA's platform, which streams an average of two billion hours of content monthly, powers Smart TVs from over 250 brands. It offers a range of features including AirPlay 2, voice control, and a mobile companion remote app. VIDAA ventured into advertising solutions last year, which now includes the innovative CTV native display format.