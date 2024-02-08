TeachTown's enCORE Curriculum: A Game-Changer in Special Education

TeachTown's enCORE Curriculum Wins Big: A Beacon of Hope for Special Education

In a monumental leap for special education, TeachTown's enCORE curriculum has emerged as a two-time victor in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023. This groundbreaking program, catering to K-12 students with moderate to severe disabilities, was lauded in both the Primary and Secondary Education categories, underlining its transformative impact on student progress and its commitment to fostering innovation in teaching and learning.

A Triumph of Inclusive Education

The enCORE curriculum, a testament to TeachTown's dedication to equitable and inclusive education, has been acknowledged for its robust feature set, innovative approach, perceived value, and user-friendly design. It was assessed on its ability to drive measurable student growth and provide equal access to the general education curriculum, making it a standout solution in the realm of special education.

Richard Becker, CEO of TeachTown, expressed his elation over the double recognition, stating, "We are immensely proud that enCORE has been recognized as a world-class solution for culturally-relevant and developmentally appropriate instruction for students with complex needs."

A Ray of Hope for Students with Disabilities

TeachTown, backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, specializes in software and solutions for students with disabilities, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD). The enCORE curriculum is a shining example of their mission to empower students with special needs and provide them with the tools they need to thrive.

The curriculum's dual win at the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023 is a beacon of hope for these students, their families, and educators. It underscores the potential of technology to bridge gaps in education and create an inclusive learning environment for all.

Revolutionizing Special Education

With the enCORE curriculum, TeachTown is revolutionizing special education, offering a comprehensive solution that caters to the unique needs of students with moderate to severe disabilities. The curriculum's focus on social skills, academics, and behavioral intervention strategies makes it an invaluable resource for educators and a powerful tool for student growth.

As we look to the future, the enCORE curriculum stands as a testament to the power of innovation in education. Its recognition as a two-time winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023 is a clear indication that TeachTown is at the forefront of this revolution, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable education system.

For more information about TeachTown and the enCORE curriculum, visit their website. Together, we can create a brighter future for students with special needs, one innovative solution at a time.