TDK Revolutionizes Automotive Safety with Advanced Varistors for ADAS

In a groundbreaking announcement, TDK Corporation has unveiled two new varistors within its AVRH series, pioneering the next wave of automotive safety and reliability. These varistors, engineered with precision for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), mark a significant leap in the protection of electronic control units critical to the automotive sector's future. As we edge closer to the era of autonomous driving, the launch scheduled for mass production in March 2024, positions TDK at the forefront of automotive innovation.

The Vanguard of Automotive Safety

At the heart of TDK's latest innovation are the AVRH10C220YT201MA8 and AVRH16A2C270KT200NA8 varistors, designed to shield the CAN and LIN networks pivotal to ADAS functionalities. These components are not just any ordinary varistors; they are a testament to TDK's commitment to safety, meeting the high electrostatic discharge (ESD) requirements essential for the operation of safety-critical functions. The varistors withstand voltages up to 25 kV under the IEC 61000-4-2 standard, a testament to their robustness against electrostatic discharge, a common yet perilous phenomenon in automotive electronics.

Compliance with the AEC-Q200 automotive standard underscores these varistors' suitability for the harsh environments vehicles often endure. From the freezing cold of -55 °C to the blistering heat of +150 °C, these varistors operate reliably, ensuring the continuous functionality of electronic systems critical to driver assistance and, ultimately, passenger safety.

Engineering Excellence and Innovation

The AVRH10C220YT201MA8 varistor, tailored for LIN bus applications, represents a stride towards miniaturization in automotive components. It boasts a maximum continuous voltage of 16 V and a capacitance of 200 pF, all packaged in a significantly smaller footprint than previous models. This innovation not only facilitates more compact device designs but also contributes to reduced material consumption, aligning with the industry's push towards sustainability.

In a similar vein, the AVRH16A2C270KT200NA8 varistor caters to CAN bus systems with a novel 2-in-1 array structure. This design integrates the functionality of two varistors into a single component, effectively minimizing capacitance differences between channels. Such an approach not only enhances the reliability of electronic systems but also streamlines the componentry, enabling sleeker and more efficient vehicle designs.

Looking Ahead: The Impact on Autonomous Driving

The introduction of these varistors by TDK is a significant milestone in the automotive industry's journey towards autonomous driving. As vehicles become more reliant on electronic systems for not just convenience but critical safety functions, the demand for components that can ensure reliability and safety under all conditions has never been higher. TDK's latest offerings meet this demand head-on, providing the automotive industry with solutions that marry high performance with high reliability.

With mass production on the horizon in March 2024, TDK's new varistors are not just components; they are the building blocks of a safer automotive future. As the percentage of electronics in vehicles continues to rise, the role of such advanced protection solutions becomes increasingly pivotal. TDK, with its latest varistors, is setting the stage for a revolution in automotive safety and reliability, propelling the industry towards a future where the road is safer for everyone.