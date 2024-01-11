en English
TCL Unveils Mini LED Technology-Focused Lineup at CES 2024

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
At CES 2024, TCL, a prominent TV brand, unveiled an impressive array of products, underlining its commitment towards cutting-edge mini LED technology. The brand differentiated its offerings into two main segments: the S Class and Q Class, each designed to cater to specific market demands.

Unveiling the S Class and Q Class Lineups

The S Class, aimed at the entry-level market, comprises of smart TVs offering 4K resolution and direct LED backlighting. On the other hand, the Q Class lineup features 4K QLED TVs that ingeniously combine mini LED with quantum dots, pushing the boundaries of TV performance.

The S5 series, a component of the S Class, is positioned as an affordable choice, packed with features such as quantum dot color, HDR10, Dolby Vision support, and TCL’s new AIPQ Processor. In the Q Class, TCL introduced the Q6 and Q6 Pro, the entry-level and upgraded versions respectively, offering quantum dots, gaming features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and, for the Pro version, full array local dimming and voice control.

TCL’s Premium Offerings: QM7 and QM8 Models

The QM7 and QM8 models are the icing on the cake in the Q Class lineup. The QM7 enhances performance with mini LED technology offering up to 1,500 zones. The QM8 takes it a notch higher by doubling the number of mini LED zones and achieving an astonishing 5,000 nits peak brightness.

The Showstopper: TCL QM89

The crown jewel of TCL’s new range of TVs is undoubtedly the QM89, the world’s largest 4K mini LED TV at 115 inches. Redefining the viewing experience, this model boasts an unprecedented 20,000 dimming zones and quantum dots. This model stands as a testament to TCL’s technological prowess, promising exceptional picture quality and brightness for a premium viewing experience.

As the world awaits the pricing and release dates for these much-anticipated products, TCL’s showcase at CES 2024 has undeniably set the stage for a thrilling year in the television industry.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting.

