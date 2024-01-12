en English
Tech

TCL CSOT Unveils Advanced Display Technologies at CES 2024

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:43 pm EST
In an impressive exhibit at CES 2024, TCL CSOT, the pioneering force in advanced display technologies, unveiled its extensive product line-up. The showcase included technologies for an array of devices, including automotive, laptop, tablet, smartphone, TV, and VR. The company’s groundbreaking OLED and MLED technologies, the Inkjet Printing OLED (IJP OLED) and Fine Metal Mask OLED (FMM OLED), were the main attractions.

Inkjet Printing OLED: A Leap Forward

In a bid to revolutionize the display industry, TCL CSOT has been diligently advancing IJP OLED technology, promising a wider color gamut and higher resolution. The projection for the mass production of medium to large-sized screens, as well as small-scale medical and IT applications, is set for 2024. The world witnessed the debut of the first 14.2 8K Inkjet Printing Hybrid OLED Display, a significant leap for laptop screens. This display boasts a 240 PPI mass production capability, Oxide compensation circuit technology, 30-120Hz VRR technology for power optimization, and a sleek, portable design.

Unveiling Fine Metal Mask OLED Innovations

Known for high resolution and wide color gamut, FMM OLED technology was also prominent at the TCL CSOT exhibit. The company showcased two innovative FMM OLED screens: The 6.36 LTPO Frequency Division Display OLED Screen and the 14 Ultra Tandem AMOLED Screen. The LTPO screen offers power savings, a high color gamut coverage, and a swift response time. The Ultra Tandem screen, equipped with flexible OLED EL Tandem device technology, provides 4K resolution, a high screen-to-body ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and over 30% reduced power consumption.

Commitment to Sustainability

Alongside its commitment to technological innovation, TCL CSOT also highlighted its dedication to sustainable practices. The TCLGreen Initiative incorporates recycled materials and energy-saving projects, reinforcing the company’s responsibility towards a sustainable future. With over 20 major display innovations showcased at CES 2024, TCL CSOT reaffirmed its commitment to pushing the boundaries of display technology, providing users with a comprehensive and immersive viewing experience.

Tech
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

