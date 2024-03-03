Tazama Launches as First Open Source Platform for Financial Fraud Prevention, Supported by Linux Foundation and Gates Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 28, 2024 - Linux Foundation Charities (LF Charities), with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, announces the launch of Tazama, a revolutionary open source software for real-time fraud prevention. This marks a significant milestone in digital financial services, introducing the first-ever open source platform aimed at enhancing fraud management in digital payments.

Challenging the Status Quo

Until now, the financial industry has been battling with proprietary and often expensive solutions that have limited access and adaptability, especially in developing economies. The introduction of Tazama offers a powerful, scalable, and cost-effective alternative that democratizes access to advanced financial monitoring tools to help combat fraud. The Global Anti-Scam Alliance reported nearly $1 trillion lost to online fraud in 2022, highlighting the urgent need for accessible and effective fraud prevention solutions like Tazama.

Innovative Features and Global Support

Tazama addresses key concerns around fraud detection, AML Compliance, and cost-effective monitoring of digital financial transactions. Its architecture prioritizes data sovereignty, privacy, and transparency, aligning with global governmental priorities. Hosted by LF Charities, Tazama showcases the scalability and robustness of open source solutions in critical infrastructure like national payment switches. Organizations such as BankservAfrica, IPSL, JoPACC, and BCEAO are exploring synergies with Tazama, evaluating its effectiveness, scalability, and adaptability in real-world scenarios.

Community and Future Directions

"Innovation in financial technology is critical, and Tazama is at the forefront of that evolution," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation. Tazama not only enhances financial security but also offers a platform for community contributions to a project with broad societal impacts. Greg McCormick, Executive Director of Tazama, highlighted the platform's real-time anti-fraud capabilities and the goal to keep costs down using open source technology. LF Charities invites central banks, regulators, mobile payments providers, system integrators, organizations, and individuals to participate and contribute to Tazama's mission and community initiatives. For more information, visit Tazama's website and GitHub.

LF Charities aims to empower communities worldwide to engage in the development of open source technology, tackling societal challenges and bridging inequalities. By supporting the Linux Foundation ecosystem, LF Charities is committed to fostering a public commons for open source technology, advancing society at large.