Tankoa Unveils New 148-Foot Superyacht, Silver Ocean, in Simply Custom Series

Tankoa Yachts, a renowned Italian shipyard, has launched a new 148-foot superyacht, marking a significant addition to Oceanco's Simply Custom series. The series, consisting of 17 custom-made vessels, each bearing the signature style of different designers, has been a highlight in the marine industry. The latest entrant, christened Silver Ocean, is a masterpiece fashioned by Enrico Gobbi's Team for Design, renowned for their unique and innovative nautical designs.
Design Inspiration and Exterior Features
Silver Ocean draws inspiration from aviation and automotive designs. Its sleek lines and dynamic elements imbue it with a sense of motion, a feature that remains evident even when the vessel is stationary. The yacht's design is accented with three distinctive character lines that create slits of light, a feature that becomes a spectacle when the yacht is at anchor, giving it a distinctive and memorable look.
This superyacht offers expansive outdoor spaces, a feature that sets it apart in the luxury boating sphere. These include large aft decks and a main deck pool flush with a glass bulwark, offering unobstructed ocean views. The lower deck houses a beach club, complete with a lounge and gym, providing additional amenities for guests on board.
The Luxurious Interiors
Inside, the yacht boasts a volume of 2,500 to 2,700 GT, a spaciousness that is a rarity in the industry. The yacht features an owner's suite with a private terrace and pool, and six guest cabins, all customizable to the owner's preferences. This feature underscores the emphasis on personalization and luxury that is a signature of the Simply Custom series.
Green Propulsion and High Performance
Silver Ocean is powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system capable of running on low-carbon biofuels. This feature aligns the yacht with the growing trend towards green and sustainable boating. With a top speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising range of 5,000 nautical miles at 12 to 14 knots, Silver Ocean combines high performance with sustainability.
The Simply Custom series was unveiled at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and features designs by other industry giants such as Espen ino, H2 Yacht Design, Hot Lab, and Nuvolari Lenard, among others. The series underscores the increasing demand for personalized, luxury yachting experiences, and with the launch of Silver Ocean, Tankoa Yachts has once again confirmed its position in the industry.