Tangoe Unveils AI-Driven FinOps Tool to Revolutionize Cloud Cost Management and Optimize Spending

As cloud computing becomes increasingly integral to business operations, the challenge of managing cloud costs effectively has emerged as a paramount concern for companies worldwide. Tangoe, a leader in cloud management solutions, has introduced an innovative AI-driven FinOps tool designed to transform how businesses approach cloud cost optimization and spending. This breakthrough technology leverages artificial intelligence and automation to simplify financial operations (FinOps) related to cloud usage, offering a promising solution to the complex issue of cloud cost management.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Cloud Cost Management with AI

Tangoe's latest offering is built upon a foundation of 70 patents, demonstrating the company's commitment to innovation in technology management. The core of Tangoe's solution lies in its patented methods for ingesting, normalizing, and classifying multi-cloud usage data. This process allows for the extraction of crucial details, categories, and cost drivers, which Tangoe's AI models then analyze to identify optimization opportunities and forecast future workload requirements. According to Chris Ortbals, Tangoe's Chief Product Officer, this capability provides a significant advantage by helping businesses select the most cost-effective Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider based on current and future usage patterns.

Automating FinOps for Efficiency and Cost Savings

Advertisment

One of the unique aspects of Tangoe's FinOps tool is its automation engine, capable of triggering optimized provisioning, right-sizing, reservations, and other cost-saving actions through APIs. This level of automation allows for rapid implementation of recommendations, turning potential savings into actual reductions in IT budgets. Ortbals highlights the "speed-to-savings" benefit, where manual tasks are eliminated, thereby accelerating FinOps cycles and ensuring continual optimization rather than periodic reviews.

Unified Platform for Technology and Finance Leaders

Beyond data analytics and cost-saving recommendations, Tangoe's platform stands out for its comprehensive financial management tools. Features such as customizable reporting, allocation rules, discounted SKU tracking, and invoice processing address the complex needs of both technology and finance leaders. The platform's built-in integrations with major cloud providers like AWS, Azure, and GCP consolidate all cloud usage and billing data into a single source of truth. This eliminates the tedious task of manual reconciliations across different portals, further simplifying cloud cost management.

Tangoe's commitment to innovation does not stop with its current suite of patents and solutions. The company is actively expanding its capabilities in hybrid cloud optimization, SaaS management, and enhancing AI's explainability and ease of use. With its focus on simplifying the adoption of FinOps across organizations, Tangoe positions itself as a long-term partner for businesses navigating the complexities of cloud computing. By leveraging AI to identify the best pricing models for cloud resources, Tangoe aims to empower companies to make smarter purchasing decisions, ultimately unlocking the full business value of the cloud.