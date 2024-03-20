Tamil Nadu Revolutionizes Land Records with Online Patta Transfers in 146 Taluks

The Tamil Nadu government has ushered in a new era of transparency and efficiency by digitalizing 'Grama Natham' land records and introducing an online patta transfer system across 146 taluks. Utilizing TamilNILAM, a sophisticated web-based platform developed by the National Informatics Centre, this bold move aims to eradicate manual processing and its associated corruption risks by April 30, 2024.

Seamless Transition to Digital

Following successful pilot runs in the Manapparai and Kinathukkadavu taluks, the online scheme was officially flagged off by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Mayiladuthurai. This initiative is part of a broader campaign to standardize the naming and classification of Natham lands to reflect accurate ownership details. By phasing out the manual submission and processing of patta transfers, the government seeks to bring all land records under the purview of TamilNILAM, thereby simplifying access and enhancing accountability.

Enhancing Public Access and Awareness

Director of Survey and Settlement P. Madhusudhan Reddy has directed all Collectors to cease accepting manual patta transfer applications in areas where the scheme is live. Efforts are underway to bolster e-seva centres with additional manpower and infrastructure to assist rural applicants unfamiliar with online systems. This strategic shift not only promises to streamline land record management but also plays a crucial role in educating the public about digital governance.

Implications and Future Prospects

The transition to a fully online patta transfer system represents a significant leap forward in Tamil Nadu's quest for digital empowerment and governance reform. By eliminating the potential for corruption and ensuring greater transparency, this initiative sets a benchmark for other states to follow. As the remaining taluks gear up for digitalization, the benefits of this system are poised to resonate across the state, offering a blueprint for modern, efficient, and corruption-free land management.