TAL Education Group Revolutionizes Learning with Innovative Devices at CES 2024

In a groundbreaking reveal at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the TAL Education Group presented two transformative educational tools: the Mobby Kids’ Learning Pad and the Xueersi xPad Flagship Model. These devices, teeming with innovation, set a new benchmark in the realm of learning, embodying TAL’s unwavering commitment to educational equality and personalization.

Revolutionizing Learning with the Mobby Kids’ Learning Pad

With its vibrant red exterior designed to kindle a passion for learning, the Mobby Kids’ Learning Pad is a formidable device that redefines the educational landscape. It utilizes the ‘Source Tracing Learning Method’ to stimulate critical thinking and comprehension through interactive feedback, heuristic questions, and repetition. Unlike traditional learning resources, this paper-based, content-upgradeable device is adaptable and supports content expansion while encouraging family involvement through specialized kits for various age groups and subjects.

Xueersi xPad Flagship Model: Blurring the Lines between Physical and Digital Learning

The Xueersi xPad Flagship Model, introduced by TAL’s President and CFO, Alex Peng, is a testament to TAL’s commitment to redefine education through advanced Artificial Intelligence. Built-in with a proprietary LLM called MathGPT, this intelligent device offers a personalized learning experience. The integrated Intelligent Guided Learning (IGL) system creates a knowledge map for each user, offering an interactive experience that seamlessly combines physical and digital elements. With preloaded curriculum-aligned content and parental controls for monitoring progress and managing usage, the xPad is an epitome of innovation in education.

TAL Education Group: Pioneering Innovation in Education

At the heart of TAL’s mission is a pursuit to make education more accessible and personalized. By unveiling the Mobby Kids’ Learning Pad and the Xueersi xPad Flagship Model at CES 2024, TAL has reaffirmed its commitment to this mission. Through its relentless dedication to educational content R&D and technology, TAL is not just reshaping the future of learning but also actively contributing to a world where innovative solutions propel education into a new era.